Would There Be Another Gaffe?

A leader doesn’t sleep soundly. You may envy his or her position. But it isn’t as cool as you may think. Without a doubt it's an enviable office and you may envy all the trappings that come with it, yet a leader‘s night is troubled by many troubles. He or she is constantly worried: Worried about the 3am phone calls. Yes, I’m referring to calls at odd hours.

What is it about?

Who’s calling?

Where is it coming from?

They could be so disturbing and so frustrating.

They could be something phenomenal. And the question you should perhaps never ask is:

Why this time or why me??

You don’t ask that presumably silly question. The reason, you swore an oath. You pledged to serve, to defend and to protect the citizens.

Of course a leader often knows what time is it. ..Some may not have a clue as to what to do. But they’re well aware that to lead is to bleed. William Shakespeare was right, ‘uneasy lies the head that wears the crown’. This saying is a line from the play King Henry the Fourth, Part Two by the great writer.

Leaders be them kings, queens, presidents, premiers, governors, mayors etc. have no peace of mind. They worry, they don’t get sound sleep. However, it seems the millennium is witnessing a fast-growing trend. It’s becoming so alarming lately. In the midst of all this namely-- economic, social, health, unemployment, and energy problems they’re also worried about who is going to goof or who is saying what.

A minister misspoke during a durbar at Gyatakrom the blame is on the president. Kandahar Boys are on the rampage the blame is on the man that occupies the Flagstaff House. Really?

Mr. Ahomka Lindsay misspoke the other time, he apologised. Mr. William Quaitoo the former deputy Agriculture minister in the Akufo-Addo administration resigned. He was accused of making ethnic comments against people from the north. And you’d think that should be a case in our rear view mirror. No, we aren’t done yet. The most recent misguided statement came from Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng and he’s also apologised. His apology followed a summons to the Flagstaff House yesterday.

Was it not Obojo that hosted the Team Manager and his players?

Was it not Obojo where the Captain spoke to the crew members admonishing them to be battle ready and face the stormy weather?

Was it not Obojo that the president told his new appointees not to lord themselves over the people?

I don’t envy the first gentle man at the Flagstaff House. He’s the nation at his broad shoulders. His focus is to make Ghana work again. To put the country back on track, to create jobs, jobs and jobs.. Free SHS policy is now in place. The president promised to pay nurses their backlog allowances or arrears and he has done that. And he’s still on course to roll out other big stuff.

But it appears whenever he scores a big point something awkward rears its ugly head. Another bad thing happens. Today it’s Delta Force, tomorrow it’s Mr. ‘Asomasi’.

The message at Obojo seemed very clear to me:

Thy shalt not be bossy, yet there are bossy ones. Thy shalt not pilfer yet there are allegations of pilfering. I’ve also warned public officials to stay away from the gadget called microphone, especially if they cannot filter what they want to say. I don’t know if that warning resonated.

Are public office holders infallible?

Briefly, let me touch on this issue before I draw the curtain down. I think as a people we haven’t helped our public office holders. No doubt some of these leaders can be blamed for their shortcomings because they knowingly or unknowingly surrounded themselves with wrong people and bad advisers. And there were some good ones that accidentally got mauled by the wolves. They couldn’t save the situation.

Are they infallible?

The answer is no...’To err is human’, they say. Everyone makes mistakes and everyone once awhile falters in the discharge of one’s duties. The important thing is when we falter let’s not try to be defensive or oppositional. Being belligerent won’t help the situation. It would rather escalate it and the result might not be pleasant.

I’ve observed that when it is them the narrative is different. It’s time to crack the whip, we cry. We attack, we chastise and we criticise them vehemently. We call for their suspension, dismissal and ask for their imprisonment. We want heads to roll quick as we overlook the facts and all that perhaps matters. We are quick to judge.

And then when it falls on us we cry foul. If it isn’t a witch hunt, it’s political vendetta. That’s when we remember to humanise the person in trouble. We forget that we demonised the NDC or the NPP guy awhile back.

Why must he be blamed for something he said behind closed-doors?

Yeah, that’s when it falls on us. Oh he said it when he met the faithfuls. We forget that among the faithfuls the bugs also dwell. There are secret agents. There are wolves in sheep's clothes. Yes we forget.

Why not because we’re humans and we’re fallible. Wasn’t Judas among the 12 and didn’t he sit with them during the Last Supper?

And wasn’t Satan present at Job’s dining table?

This is my two pence advice. Let’s be mindful and tactful and let’s remember Ghana’s for all—a northerner, a southerner, a teacher or a plumber. We’re one people.