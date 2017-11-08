No Funds Were Released For Progressively Free SHS

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Education Minister, Tuesday revealed that not 'a single dime' was paid for the 100,000 students enrolled under President John Dramami Mahama's Progressively Free Senior High School policy for the 2015/2016 academic year.

Although he did not mention the amount of money involved during that academic year, he said such was the situation President Nana Addo Dankwwa Akufo-Addo inherited.

Dr Prempeh made this revelation when he appeared before Parliament to answer to some questions relating to the Government's Free SHS policy.

He said the government was not oblivious of the challenges that were confronting the programme and they determined to deal with them.

The implementation of the Free SHS Policy started in this academic year.

Lack of accommodation for boarders has been identified as one of the teething problems.

GNA