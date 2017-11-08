Tema Regional Police Commander Ordered To Act

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu has directed the Tema Regional Police Commander to take immediate action on any person identified to have caused disturbances during the Ada East District Chief Executive election.

A statement signed by Mr David Eklu, the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director General at the Public Affairs of Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the disturbances, which occurred on November 3, this year, led to a breach of peace.

This directive was given after the IGP and some Police Management Board Members reviewed a report from the Tema Regional Police Commander on the incident: statements made by Dr Kotei Dzani, a member of the Council of State, and Mr Simon Arthur, the Presiding Member of the Ada Assembly and TV3 coverage of the incident, the statement said.

The statement said the Regional Commander had also been asked to expedite action on an assault case lodged by some 17 Assembly Members of Ada East at the Ada Foah Police Station.

The Regional Commander is expected to submit daily report on progress of the Police actions taken towards the incident.

According to the statement, before the directive was issued on Tuesday, the IGP interviewed the Ada District Commander at the Police Headquarters on the incident.

The Police are calling on the witnesses of the incident to report directly to the Tema Regional Police Commander at the Tema Police Headquarters, which is located in Tema, close to the Fishing Harbour.

GNA