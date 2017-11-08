Carpenter In Police Grips For Attempted Robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday remanded one Emmanuel Kofi Abudey, a Carpenter, into Police custody for attempting to commit crime to wit robbery.

The accused pleaded not guilty and would reappear on November 21, 2017.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Mrs Patience Mario told the court that the complainant in the case was one Thelma Tetteh-Quaye, a banker.

She said on November 3, at about 1300 hours, the complainant was driving her Nissan Navara vehicle with a luggage at the back seat from Airport Shell filling station towards the Airport roundabout when the accused attacked.

The Prosecution said while her vehicle was in motion in the traffic, the accused person forcibly opened one of the rear doors and entered the vehicle.

She said out of fear, the complainant hit two other vehicles ahead of her she then raised an alarm.

She said the accused was arrested by witnesses at the scene and sent to the Airport Police station and after investigations he was charged.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA