MP Launches Business Promo With US

Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, has launched a business programme aimed at creating a private sector growth through a long-term partnership with the United States.

The programme, which was facilitated by the MP and the Jospong Group of Companies, was to expose to members of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) in US, the opportunities available in Ghana for foreign companies to partner local investors to create jobs.

Dr Vanderpuije launched the programme at a three-day meeting in Accra with a six-member executive leadership of the Association who are on a follow up visit to Ghana.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Dr Jesse Tyson, the Chief Executive of NBMBAA and the leader of the delegation said their visit was to explore potential areas for business cooperation.

It was also to strengthen the existing trade, commerce and cross cultural relations between the two countries.

'Among other objectives is to initiate the process for setting up of a Ghana Chapter of the NBMBAA to improve bilateral cooperation that will support the developmental agendas of both countries,' Dr Tyson said.

Dr Vanderpuije said the reciprocal visit by the NBMBAA delegation was upon a presentation he made at a conference in Philadelphia, USA, in September, this year on investment opportunities in Ghana which the members of the Association showed significant interest.

He said the delegation arrived on November 1, and had engaged in series of meetings with the private sector and high-level government officials to explore key areas like trade and education sectors for consideration.

Among other areas they had visited include the Niche Cocoa Company Limited at Tema, Do The Right Thing, near Kingsway in Accra, the Sewage System Ghana Company Limited and Bui Power Authority.

