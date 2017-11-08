Visually Impaired Get Land From E.P. Church

The Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church in Ho has donated two plots of land to the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind for the construction of a dormitory for children and young persons with visual disabilities.

Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi, the Moderator of General Assembly of E.P. Church, Ghana said one of the core mandates of the Church besides spreading the gospel was to support the needy in society.

He said though the project was not the Church's initiative, 'we need to support it so that people with visual disabilities will acquire skills and become useful in the society'.

Mr Eric Ofori, National Coordinator, New Horizon Foundation of the Blind, said the 48,000.00 euro dormitory project, which would be equipped with teaching and learning facilities would make learning easier for persons with visual disabilities.

He said the project, being funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development with support from the German Association for the support of the Blind, would have dormitories, room for care takers and other needed facilities for conducive teaching and learning environment.

Mr Ofori said teachers at the facility would be taken through special training to appreciate the needs of the children adding that there is the need for stakeholders to support inclusive education.

GNA

By Rosina Oyivor, GNA