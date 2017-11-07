Notorious Robbers Grabbed In Central Region

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 8 notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing residents in the region.

The Regional Commander, COP Ampah Bannin , who announced the arrest of the suspects, said they often carried out their nefarious activities within Cape Coast, Winneba, Agona Swedru and Kasoa.

The arrest is a result of a special anti-crime operation dubbed 'Operation Hit Hard', which is aimed at reducing crime in the region.

COP Ampah Bannin

COP Ampah Bannin explained that, of the eight suspected robbers; 2 were arrested in Cape Coast, whilst another 2, were arrested at Winneba, and 4 others at Kasoa.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday about the arrests, he said, one of the suspects Benjamin Awusi had been engaged in series of robbery attacks in the region.

“Benjamin Awusi, he is a resident of Winneba, and has been involved in numerous robbery cases, but luck eluded him last Saturday where he and his accomplices embarked on a robbery spree on the Agona Swedru road. They first attacked a certain woman and took cash of GH¢2,000 and beat her up. They went ahead to Kofi Taylor junction on the Cape Coast road and robbed a woman of her Infinix mobile phone and GH¢4.”

“They moved a short distance and attacked a 22-year-old lady. She had ¢1,000 on her. Awusi and his accomplices, 3 others, attacked her and collected the money. When the lady was screaming, a taxi driver who decided to offer her help was also attacked by them. They used a knife and cut a part of his ear and stole the car.”

Another person came and wanted to help the taxi driver, but they opened fire on him, and luckily, he escaped unhurt,” he narrated.