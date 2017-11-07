modernghana logo

42 minutes ago | General News

Numo Blafo III Replaced As AMA PRO

MyJoyOnline
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has appointed Gilbert Nii Ankrah as its new Public Affairs Officer.

He replaces Numo Blafo III who has been reassigned to the Information Ministry.

Mr Nii Ankrah has over 10 years of journalism and public relation.

He joined the Information Service Department (ISD) as a journalist in 2007 and rose through the ranks.

Until his appointment, Mr Ankrah was the Parliamentary correspondent for the ISD.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

