Police Capo Who Lashed A Lady Suspect Transferred

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Edmond Ohene Bosompem, has confirmed to Citi News the transfer of the Dompim Station officer who allegedly assaulted a female suspect.

ACP Ohene Bosompem indicated that, the officer has been transferred to allow an ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The station officer is said to have whipped a female suspect on her buttocks causing severe lacerations on her skin, as pictures available to citifmonline.com shows.

“He is now working under me in Tarkwa, ACP Ohene Bosompem said.

ACP Bosompem said the service considers the alleged assault “a serious one”, and therefore the officer was transferred immediately.

According to him, “a station office is a command post. So for someone who is holding a position and a case of such nature has been reported about you, it will be very important that he is relieved of his post for another person to come so that we conduct our investigation.”

The Dompim Police Station Officer is alleged to have lashed a 29-year-old resident of the town over a marital dispute which is said to have been resolved two months ago.

ACP Bosompem hinted that investigation into the matter is almost completed.

“We are conducting thorough investigation into the case for now. The victim has been issued with a medical form. She has returned from the hospital… we have taken statements from witnesses. The police man has also submitted his statement. As I speak, we are almost done with our investigation.”

Considering that the matter is being investigated within the same command, there are suggesttions the investigation may be skewed in the favor of the police.

But ACP Ohene Bosompim insisted there is no cause for alarm assuring that the police will not cover up anything.

He explained that “We have to ensure that the right thing is done. The fact that he is a police man and alleged to have committed the offence does not mean that immediately he should be dismissed. The normal procedure should go on.”

He assured that should there be any adverse findings against the officer in question, he will not be shielded.

Woman whipped by police on her buttocks for resisting cells

According to the victim, Sarah Darko, 29, the police officer first hit her with a plastic object and later with a stick, when she refused to enter the station's cells.

Narrating her ordeal to Citi News, Sarah explained that “In August this year, I returned from my two months trip to my room to meet my husband and another woman. Out of anger and frustration, I slapped the woman and she in return hit me with a phone. The matter was taken to an elder in the town where it was amicably settled.

She continued that “ but when we all thought the matter has been put to rest, two months later, with me staying peacefully with my husband, the lady retuned this Wednesday 1st November to my house with three police officers. They told me I was under arrest. I joined them to the Dompim Police station. After informing me that it was upon my rival's instruction I was brought there, they asked me to go into the cell which I refused.”

Sarah continued that “Inspector Emmanuel Osei started forcing me into the cell but again I told him the matter has been settled already so I will not go in there. So I held the counter table when the inspector was forcing me into the cells. He started hitting my hand with a [plastic] ruler. Then he went for a stick and started whipping me hard at my buttocks and in my palms until he finally forced me into the cell.”

Sarah went through the ordeal in the presence of his husband, one Francis Tofega, who had also gone to the police station over the same matter.

Later, Inspector Emmanuel Osei allegedly demanded a GHc400 bailing fee after several pleas from Sarah's husband, which was reduced to GHc350, and she paid.

Sarah, feeling dissatisfied, took the matter to the Nsueam Police station.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana