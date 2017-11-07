Kofi Buah Tours Ellembelle Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has visited some communities in his constituency to familiarize himself with the concerns and challenges of the constituents.

The communities and institutions he visited include Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) where he held a meeting with the management of the school and members of the teaching staff.

His visit and the meeting were to renew his tie with his alma mater, ascertain first-hand information on the needs of the school and to reach a resolution together with management on how best to tackle the problems to enhance academic performance.

He also used the opportunity to inspect an Ultra-Modern Auditorium which is under construction. The project is part of social investments drive embarked upon by Yinson Production West Africa Limited, an indigenous oil and gas service company.

The former Minister of Petroleum also participated in the beginning of the official reorganization and registration of members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ellembelle constituency.

Hon. Armah Buah urged the NDC members in the Constituency to register and become fully 'Akatamansonians'.

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah began this important exercise on Saturday 4th November 2017 where he met members at Kikam, Asenta, Bobrama and Asemko.

