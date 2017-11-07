Compromise And Sacrifice For Peace---Dagbon Feuding Factions Advised

Tamale, Nov. 07, GNA - Dagbon Malima Zungo (DAMAZ), a youth group in Dagbon has appealed to leaders of Abudu and Andani Royal families to resort to compromises and sacrifices for the sake of lasting peace and unity in Dagbon.

The group said the leaderships of both Royal families, the Committee of Eminent Kings mediating the Dagbon conflict led by the Otumfo Osei-Tutu II and the government machinery should consider the interest of the future generation and stay above their parochial interest by handling the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis to achieve the desired purpose.

In a statement issued in Tamale on Tuesday and signed by Alhaji Jagbo Baako, chairman of the group said for the last fifteen years Dagbon had been at a standstill over a crisis that dated back to the 18th century and stressed the importance of peace and unity in Dagbon and Northern Region as a whole.

The statement said, 'Vested interest and selfish desires of some people in Dagbon have held the entire Kingdom to ransom', and appealed to the feuding parties to let sleeping dogs lie and allow peace to reign for Dagbon to gain its past glory'.

'While thanking both factions for their commitment in the peace process for over a decade now, we will like them to reflect on the membership of the various families who initiated the process in the committee, some of who are dead and consider the current membership as a true working group to seek lasting peace'.

'The leadership of both families undoubtedly is not the same as well as the committee itself has a replacement to its membership because of death, which should remind us that death is inevitable', and advised those in leadership position to be reminded that death awaits them and would be called upon to account for all deeds on earth.

'Observing the committee's sitting with both families on the 29th of October 2017 at the Manhyia Palace, some of us retired to our hotel rooms in total silence and lost appetite for food because of entrenched position from both parties', the statement said.

The statement said events that took place there were, 'Pitiful, shameful and fearful and makes the future of Dagbon very bleak, if it is left in the hands of these feuding factions to decide on what to do and what not to do'.

'That is why we call on the Committee of Eminent Kings and the government to help salvage the Dagbon Kingdom for the future generation. The future of Dagbon is at stake and we would like all and sundry, particularly the youth in Dagbon to respect the final outcome of the committee. We understand that Dagbon is not in normal times and therefore, need some degree of flexibility in the customs and traditions', the statement explained.

We therefore wish to appeal to all stakeholders particularly our fathers in both parties to respect and obey the final agreement that would be arrived at saying, 'We the youth are no more going to accept further excuses from both parties and would as such support any individual or persons who stand by this outcome and wish to further appeal to government to be firm on the implementation of the final outcome.

'The Dagbon Kingdom has suffered for far too long under this crisis, and we believe enough is enough. Dagbon must be restored today for a better tomorrow. We would further resist any attempt by individuals who may try to foment trouble in the name of the youth', it said.

'Our fathers and chiefs must place the interest of our future above their personal interest and we believe that the performances of the funerals of the two Ya Naas will calm the nerves of all Dagombas, which would pave the way for the installation of a new Ya Naa, to unite the Kingdom'.

'We want to remind our fathers that their action in the past has cost Dagbon so much and we the youth are no longer willing to continue that path and our demand for peace in Dagbon now is non-negotiable', the statement said.