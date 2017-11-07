Students Push For Improved Food Served In High Schools

Some students of Kaleo Senior High Technical School in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region say the quality of food served them is poor.

The students claim they repeatedly fall sick because as a result of eating bad food.

Prior to the implementation of the Free GHS programme, the entire student population stood at 846, however, with the introduction of government’s flagship policy, 664 were admitted in the First Year alone.

Six hundred and six (606) students accepted postings to the school to pursue various courses.

It’s been close to two months since government started the implementation of the policy which saw over 400,000 students from across the country enter Senior High Schools.

Though the policy has lessened the financial burden on parents; its real implementation at the schools is fraught with several challenges.

Joy News Upper West correspondent Rafiq Salam reported from the Kaleo SHS that authorities have converted a food store into a dormitory to ease the immense congestion in the school.

The students said the quality of food they are served is nothing good to write home about.

One of the first year students said they have complained time without number about the quality of the food they are served but they are yet to see any change.

“The Tuo Zaafi they serve looks like porridge but we have to manage it because we do not have any option,” the student said.

Another student said the poor quality of food is negatively affecting their health.

“People are being sent to the hospital and some believe the food served is the cause since we are not used to the environment,” she added.

However, the matron of the school, Hawa Batong refuted the students’ claim.

“When this Free SHS started we take waakye with eggs, yam with beans stew with palaver sauce and markerel.

“This is amazing for us because we never expected this so we are very grateful and the students are happy,” she said.

Pognaa Patricia Gyireh

Headmistress of the school Pognaa Patricia Gyireh said initially they encountered some problems with food suppliers.

According to her, two months after the Freshers reported, the school has only used the food supplies of the continuing students since the allocation for the new students delayed.

The headmistress is concerned with how to spend the 20 percent of funds allotted the school by government due to the absence of guidelines.

“GH¢80,000 is in my coffers but what are we using it for? I am even afraid to use this money; it is only hearsay that it is meant for perishable goods,” she said.

The students say they are waiting with bated breath for government to fix their challenges.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim