Special Attention Project Organises Open Day

Special Attention Project (SAP), a Ghanaian NGO working to improve the lives of children with learning difficulties has held an Open Day in Accra as part of the organisation’s awareness creation programme.

Dubbed “Join Voices with Children with Learning Difficulties”, the event attracted parents, educators, partner organisations and the general public to familiarise themselves with the activities of SAP.

The Programmes Manager of SAP, Mr. Richard O. Opoku said the objective of the Open Day was to raise awareness on learning difficulties to enable children with the condition get the right support in their schools and communities.

“Lack of awareness and recognition is a major hindrance to the development of children with learning difficulties in Ghana. Because many people are unaware of the children’s condition, they are unable to provide the needed support for the children,” Mr. Opoku explained.

He added: “at SAP, our goal is to heighten awareness on learning difficulties among parents, educators and the general public so that children with learning difficulties will be recognised and supported to achieve their full potentials.”

The event was also used to showcase artworks by children with learning difficulties and SAP’s existing and new programmes. I t was also used to solicit support to carry out interventions aimed at improving the lives and learning outcomes of children with learning difficulties.

Participants had the unique opportunity to have face-to-face question and answer session with children and staff at SAP.

Attendees and every Ghanaian were encouraged to become ambassadors of SAP by spreading information on learning difficulties, facilitating partnerships for SAP and supporting SAP's work to make exceptional difference in the lives of children with learning difficulties in Ghana.

Mg 0137