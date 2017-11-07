Dagbon Feuding Factions Called Upon To Give Peace A Chance

The Dagbon Malima Zungo (DAMAZ) a network of youth groups in Dagbon in the Northern Region has called on the two feuding factions in the Dagbon Chieftaincy crises to put their individual interests aside and consider the interest of Dagbon as a whole.

The group said the kingdom has suffered for far too long during the crises and it is time to put their past behind chart the path of development of Dagbon.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale the Public Relations Officer of DAMAZ Alhaji Jagbo Baako said having sat through the proceedings of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs in Kumasi they the youth were gripped with fear for the future of Dagbon listening to the utterances of the elderly.

“It was so shameful, shameful in the sense that the words that were coming from the mouths of some of them, the argument and the insults among themselves were so shameful to us the youth,” he asked.

The PRO said Dagbon for the last fifteen years has been in the stalemate over the crises that dates back to the 18th century noting that for all the years that the dispute had existed, never has it ever been prolonged for this number of years.

Alhaji Baako blamed the prolonged crises on vested interests and selfish desires of some individuals whom he said have held the entire kingdom to ransom. He believes the performance of the funerals of the two Ya-Naas will calm the nerves of all well-meaning Dagbombas and pave the way for the installation of a new Ya-Naa who can use his power to positively influence and unite the kingdom.

Alhaji Baako appealed to the various stakeholders particularly the two sides, to respect the agreement reached adding that the youth are no more going to accept excuses from the two parties not to continue with the roadmap and would support any individual who stands by the outcome.

Alhaji Baako appealed to the government to be firm in the implementation of the outcome of the roadmap. He thanked the various stakeholders especially the Committee of Eminent Chiefs for the role they have played so far.