Catholic Priest From Germany Installed As Chief At Chamba

A 75-year-old German expatriate, Rev. Fr. Joseph Renner, has been installed as a development chief, Maligu Naa, by the chief and people of Chamba, a community in the Nanumba North district of the Northern Region.

The installation of Rev. Renner became necessary following many developmental projects that he championed in the area.

Father Renner has lived in the community for over forty years.

He first came to Ghana in 1970, and moved to the district in 1975 as an evangelist of the Catholic faith.

He settled at Chamba in 1977, and established the Catholic parish and a health facility there.

Rev. Fr. Renner, however left Ghana to Germany in the early 1980s, and upon his return in 2000, he established a number of educational facilities ranging from Kindergarten to Senior High School in and around Chamba.

In total, he built 5 Primary Schools, 3 Junior High Schools, Holy Spirit Senior High, the only SHS in the in Chamba community and several kindergarten centres.

Father Joseph Renner Maligu Naa has also established a sponsorship scheme for brilliant but needy students in the community.

He has also sunk several boreholes in different communities around Chamba to provide potable drinking water for residents in those communities.

He has mentored a number of personalities from the area including the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

The Chief of Chamba on behalf of the people of Chamba expressed their profound gratitude and love to father Renner for the development he has ensured in the area, and asked for God’s blessings upon him.

The Catholic Bishop for the Northern Region, Most Reverend Vincent Sower Boi-Naa, on behalf of the Catholic Church, thanked father Renner for the good works done.

He, however challenged father Renner to establish a college of education in the area, whilst donating 100 bags of cement to support his development projects.

The District Chief Executive for Nanumba North District, Abdulai Yaqoub, also expressed gratitude to father Renner for the development, describing him as someone with a great love for people.

He said father Renner has demonstrated his love for people saying despite all the disturbances in the area ranging from the Nanumba Konkomba ethnic conflict in 1981, 94 and 95, and the Bimbilla disagreements, father Renner has remained with them and continues to bring more development to the area.

He, therefore, encouraged the people to own the projects by taking good care of them and not see them as belonging to an expatriate.

He pledged that the Nanumba North district will help provide electricity poles for father Renner for the extension of electricity to other parts of the Senior High School.

Reverend father Joseph Renner, Maligu Naa, expressed his gratitude to the people for the love and support they have given him over the years, and urged the people to continue with the support and cooperation to enable him complete many more developmental projects.

He further appealed for assistance from corporate organizations and other individuals to enhance development in the area.