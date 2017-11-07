'Too Many Rhetorics On Corruption... It's Time For Action'

The former Corruption Advisor to ex-president John Mahama has deplored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption campaign, describing it as a “big joke.”

Daniel Batidam said the President does not need the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to fight corruption if he is committed to the fight.

The former Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) boss told Bernice Abu Baidoo on Joy FM’s Midday News Tuesday, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) details initiatives to combat the canker.

NACAP aims at institutionalising efficiency, accountability and transparency in both the public and private sectors.

Anti-corruption campaigner, Daniel Batidam

It also provides a framework for conducting effective investigations and prosecutions of corrupt conducts.

With the implementation of NACAP ending in 2020, Mr Batidam said the President has the blueprint to address issues of corruption.

“The President is fighting galamsey [but] he didn’t set up any special body. If he wants to fight corruption he can fight it,” he said.

Mr Batidam is one of a number of past government officials who have challenged President Akufo-Addo to elevate his anti-corruption rhetoric to the courtroom.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho said they are ready to meet the government in court.

The promised Special Prosecutor will be appointed after the bill currently before Parliament is approved.

But Mr Batidam said the OSP is a “big joke,” which provides the government with the leeway to avoid the problem of corruption.

“The Special Prosecutor thing I don’t get it. If the Attorney-General (AG) has evidence she should proceed to court,” he said.

He said the President could have appointed an independent person as his AG if he was committed to the anti-corruption fight.

But Chairman Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Ben Abdallah Banda has cautioned the opposition to be mindful of what they are calling for.

He said the government will not be coerced into taking any action that is not supported by the country's law.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @Realbrakopowers