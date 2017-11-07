If Ghanaians Can Forgive Ex-President Mahama, Why Not Ayisi-Boateng?

Former President Mahama

I was not in the least surprised when I listened to the revoltingly ugly ‘pigs comment’ on an audio clip purported to be the voice of Ex-President Mahama.

I am afraid, former President Mahama’s persistent cavorting and needless insinuations are really getting out of hands.

Once again, Ex-President Mahama is in the news following his unsavoury comment during the NDC’s recent unity health walk in Cape Coast.

He is reported to have analogised the officials of the current government to ‘pigs’ in George Orwell’s famous animal farm narrative.

It is also quite weird for former President Mahama to accuse President Akufo-Addo for shielding the supposedly derelict appointees in his government.

With all due respect, Ex-President Mahama is either being economical with the truth or just engaging in a whirlwind electioneering campaign on this occasion.

This is no equalisation, but for the sake of balanced annotation, it is worth recalling that it was former President Mahama who blatantly refused to withdraw the appointment of John Oti Bless, who revoltingly castigated the Supreme Court Judges to the amazement of Ghanaians.

The crucial question then is: was Ex-President Mahama in support of the sickening insults on the eminent Supreme Court Judges?

And more so why did former President Mahama keep mute over the Montie three disgusting insults on the Supreme Court Judges?

Was Ex-President Mahama oblivious to the naked insults by the three Montie boisterous brats on the eminent Supreme Court Judges, and hence remitting their sentences?

Well, it would appear that former President Mahama harbours a risible proclivity. For he only hears the alleged misdeeds of his opponents, but not that of his comrades. How bizarre?

If that was not the case, former President Mahama would have dismissed his then assistant, who crudely assaulted a Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s journalist and maliciously damaged his audio recorder to the disgust of discerning Ghanaians.

Former President Mahama, so to speak, has been creating a niche of sarcasm for himself over the years.

Take, for example, in one of his countless press conferences during his time in office, Ex-President Mahama bizarrely tag the opposition NPP’s press conference as ‘rabbit’.

Former President Mahama outlandishly went ahead frolicking by giving needless descriptive nickname to the acting chairman of the NPP Party, Freddie Blay.

Ex-President Mahama sarcastically referred to the gentleman as ‘OPANA’, (literally means ‘trouble maker’).

Unbeknownst to many Ghanaians, former President Mahama can be pugnacious. Thus I find it really difficult to understand why he has been given the appellations: ‘Humble, respectful, peacemaker etc. I do not think President Mahama deserves those descriptive nicknames.

Well, the preceding assertion may seem frivolous to many of his apple-polishers, however President Mahama’s condescending comments on Alhaji Dr Mahmoud Bawumia during the 2016 electioneering campaign really exposed his hypocrisy.

In one of his then ‘changing lives’ speeches, President Mahama sarcastically suggested that Bawumia has not been a president before and therefore cannot impugn incompetence on his government.

Former President Mahama went ahead and bizarrely asserted that only our two former Presidents, Kufuor and Rawlings have the pedigree and therefore may criticise him.

Apparently, according to former President Mahama’s logic, the rest of Ghanaians did not have the right to criticise him and his government because we have not sat on the presidential seat before.

Obviously, such thought process is extremely dangerous and undemocratic and should not fit the lips of a humble president.

I recall Ex-President Mahama went to Kumasi and labelled the entire people of Ashanti region as ungrateful lots. He referred to Ashantis as ungrateful lots who would never even be content with gold plated roads. How bizarre?

As a matter of fact, it was ignoble on the part of a supposedly humble President to impugn that all Ashantis are unappreciative.

I recollect in one of the Parliamentary sittings, former President Mahama had the cheek to insult Ashantis indiscriminately. He openly said: “People of the Ashanti origin have problem with letters L&R”.

In other words, Ex-President Mahama was implying that Ashantis cannot pronounce words that have letters L&R. That was not funny by any stretch of the imagination.

That was indeed an impertinent boldness from a supposedly submissive President! Do Ghanaians call such an individual as humble and respectful?

Again, in the wake of the public discourse on the suitability of the proposed burial place of our departed president Mills, Ex-President Mahama condescendingly stated that Ghanaians who took part in the debate both on radio, television and even in their private homes and work places engaged in a “USELESS” discourse.

I am afraid, that was uncharacteristic of a President who had been tagged as humble, respectful, God fearing etc.

With all due respect, Ex-President Mahama’s ceaseless sarcasm is out of this world. He is simply not submissive.

Former President Mahama, to be quite honest, has an innate predilection for abusing those who show divergent views to his.

I recall during a debate on the STX Housing deal, former President Mahama, then Vice President, abused our Members of parliament who opposed the deal.

He unkindly told them: “BALONEY”. In other words, Ex-President Mahama was implying that the Parliamentarians were engaging in “foolish discourse”. How bizarre? Humble indeed!

I also remember when the Attorney General’s office charged Kennedy Agyapong with Treason, Terrorism & genocide and former President Kufuor humbly appealed for calm, and further suggested that we should avoid ‘killing a fly with a Sledge Hammer. Ex-President Mahama replied hastily and lividly: “We will kill a fly with a Bulldozer”.

Honestly speaking, that cheeky remark can only come from the lips of a bellicose, but it should not have come from the lips of a supposedly submissive and peaceful President. Actually, Ex-President Mahama can be very careless in his pronouncements at times.

Let us remind ourselves that we (Ghanaians) have been taught to respect the dead. So I was extremely befuddled when after the death of Professor Mills, I heard former President Mahama impoliticly suggesting: “God in his own wisdom has taken the old man, Professor Mills away to pave the way for youthful Mahama to take over the mantle”. How pathetic?

And subsequent to that infamous declaration, Ex-President Mahama went to the Northern Region and opined that it was about time ‘Northerners’ took over the mantle of Presidency, because they (Northerners) were fed up serving in the Vice Presidency post.

In fact, former President Mahama, more often than not, fails to anticipate the dire consequences of his unmeasured pronouncements.

I recall during the 2016 electioneering campaign, A number of prominent Ghanaians and civil society groups, including the Chairman of Peace Council, Professor Emmanuel Asante and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) beseeched Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to refrain from making comments deemed ethnocentric against the NPP Party and its running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“President Mahama while campaigning at Lawra in the Upper West Region, said the NPP will not allow Dr. Bawumia to be their flagbearer because the party is largely not in support of northerners taking up such positions” (cityfmonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 21/11/2016).

Former President Mahama pontificated: “Sometimes I feel sad when I see some of our northern brothers running and also doing this. They will use you and dump you. Let anything happen today and let our brother Bawumia say he is standing for president in NPP. They will never give it to him I can assure you”.

In sum, if discerning Ghanaians are prepared to forgive Ex-President Mahama, they might as well pardon High Commissioner George Ayisi-Boateng.

K. Badu, UK.