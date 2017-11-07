Police Capo And One Other Person Arrested For Tema Toll Booth Robbery

A Police officer and a supervisor at the Tema Motorway toll booth, have been arrested in connection with a robbery incident.

Some suspected armed robbers on motorbikes on Sunday, broke into the toll booth and made away with about GHC 45,000.

Reports say armed robbers stormed the tollbooth at the Tema end of the motorway at about 9:30pm, and made away with the amount, which is believed to be the entire revenue collected between Friday and Sunday.

Speaking to Citi News, the Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Joseph Benifo Darkwa, said Police have intensified security following the incident.

He further indicated that, the two had been picked up to assist the Police in its investigations.

“We have the patrol team patrolling around. We have the highway patrol team also doing their patrol so I think for now everything is okay…We are investigating to find out the facts on the issue.”

It is unclear how such huge amounts were kept at the collection point between Friday and Sunday, instead of being deposited at the bank.

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana