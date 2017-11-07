Ghanaians Do Not Deserve An Apology From H.E Mahama

Former President Mahama

I have heard lots of Ghanaians seeking for an apology from the former President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his description of the President and all Ghanaians as pigs, and also the Flagstaff House as a Pig Pen, but I can only advise them to kill their expectation because he is not going to give any to them due to the fact that it was deliberate and intentional on his part to insult Ghanaians the way he did, and if any apology will even emanate from his quarters, it will just be as fake as that of Hon. Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Bawku Central after he intentionally wrongly accused some of his colleague Members of Parliament of corruption.

This has in fact not been the first time H.E Mahama, and sometimes through his cronies have deliberately attacked the personality of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and Dr. Bawumia without any apology, they constantly labeled him as a dwarf and retarded, and Ghanians in general have also not been spared, H..E Mahama has actually in the past labeled Ghanaians as ungrateful, liars, and sometimes their views as baloney.

The "Animal Farm's" twist of the issue by the former President's Desperados in their desperate attempt to defend and cleanse the uncouth statement can only be flashed down the water closet because of how hollow that explanation is, in fact, it could never be a coincidence that two months after Hon. Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North described the entire 54 percent of Ghanaians who voted for the New patriotic Party, in addition to its other sympathizers as pigs, and mixed with his huge criticism for that, H.E Mahama would also make a similar statement.

The above explanation can only conclude that the constant label of NPP members and sympathizers, and Ghanaians in general as "PIGS" is a very deliberate plan, which has only not be thought of or planned by H.E Mahama and Hon. Suhuyini, but it has rather been strategical designed by the entire NDC to continuously describe any opponent of theirs as such.

Thank you

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa