Standards Authority To Expose Fake Electrical Cables
CitiFMonline
Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Dr. Poku Adusei, has revealed that the Authority will in due course publish names of electrical cable brands that failed its critical safety requirement test for conductor resistance.
A nationwide surveillance conducted by the GSA last Friday revealed that, more than 70 per cent of all imported electrical cable brands on the market were substandard and could cause fires.
Out of 22 electrical cable brands sampled for laboratory testing, only two, which were manufactured locally, passed the critical safety requirement test for conductor resistance at the GSA Cable Laboratory in Accra.
The test showed that 20 of the brands, all imported products, were not designed or test-approved to meet the requirements in safety standards.
Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Adusei said government is working with other stakeholders to publish names of the 20 companies soon.
“This is just the beginning. We will be publishing the full results for Ghanaians to know, but we are working with all stakeholders to make sure that this is done right. We will be publishing it so people will know which ones to deal in and which ones not to deal with in terms of structures that we put up.”
He also cautioned Ghanaians against buying inferior electrical cables, saying “the advise is that do not sacrifice quality for convenience because we think that is what will save you some money.”
– By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
WOMEN ARE RULING THE WORLD NOWADAYS!!Who disagrees with me?
Standards Authority To Expose Fake Electrical Cables
Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Dr. Poku Adusei, has revealed that the Authority will in due course publish names of electrical cable brands that failed its critical safety requirement test for conductor resistance.
A nationwide surveillance conducted by the GSA last Friday revealed that, more than 70 per cent of all imported electrical cable brands on the market were substandard and could cause fires.
Out of 22 electrical cable brands sampled for laboratory testing, only two, which were manufactured locally, passed the critical safety requirement test for conductor resistance at the GSA Cable Laboratory in Accra.
The test showed that 20 of the brands, all imported products, were not designed or test-approved to meet the requirements in safety standards.
Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Dr. Adusei said government is working with other stakeholders to publish names of the 20 companies soon.
“This is just the beginning. We will be publishing the full results for Ghanaians to know, but we are working with all stakeholders to make sure that this is done right. We will be publishing it so people will know which ones to deal in and which ones not to deal with in terms of structures that we put up.”
He also cautioned Ghanaians against buying inferior electrical cables, saying “the advise is that do not sacrifice quality for convenience because we think that is what will save you some money.”
–
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana