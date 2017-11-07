modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Are Unqualified To Pronounce Blessings On Their Con...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 hours ago | General News

Florida Church Sorry For Accidental Innuendo

huffingtonpost
Florida Church Sorry For Accidental Innuendo

A church in Edgewater, Florida, is begging for forgiveness after posting a message that some â€• well, most â€• people interpreted as being sexual in nature.

Last week, the Bella Vista Baptist Church posted a message on an outdoor sign that read, “Forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit.”

An Instagram user who goes by the name Catherine306098 posted a photo of the sign with the comment, “I think someone is a little mad at their wife.”

Although the message could be considered an oral sex innuendo, church officials insist they meant nothing vulgar.

Representatives of the church told Orlando TV station WKMG the sign was “completely innocent” and was “intended as encouragement to forgive.”

The church removed the message and told the station, “We apologize if anyone was offended.”

quot-img-1Half a loaf is better than none is a poor consolation for an unachieved goal

By: Rholling afful quot-img-1
body-container-line