Ayisi-Boateng Staying Despite Diplomatic Gaffe
The President will not sack Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng, despite calls by a section of the public for him to do so.
Mr Ayisi-Boateng earned the wrath of some Ghanaians when declared at an event for youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he will put their interests above other Ghanaians in the discharge of his duties as Ambassador.
He defended his comment in the early days of fierce criticisms over the comment that many say was discriminatory and undiplomatic.
However, he was overwhelmed by heightened public criticism and he offered an apology for his comments. Calls for him to be removed then started.
Campaigners for Ayisi-Boateng to be removed from office, particularly the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been waiting with bated breath for a swift action in line with their call from the Flagstaff House.
But Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, has revealed the President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the apology rendered by the High Commissioner and has decided to give him another chance.
Mustapha Hamid said because the Ambassador has apologised and retracted the comments there was no need to take further action because it is morally right to forgive those who show remorse for their trespasses and beg for forgiveness.
The president has accepted the apology and has decided to give Mr Ayisi-Boateng a second chance to represent Ghana in South Africa, the Information Minister said Monday on Akan language current affairs programme Ekosi Sen on Asempa FM.
Mustapha Hamid, Information Minister
The turn of events will surely be seen as a smack in the face of the opposition whose call for the diplomat has been in unison.
Recently, former President John Mahama joined the call for Mr Ayisi-Boateng's removal.
The former President had urged Nana Akufo-Addo to show leadership by showing Ayisi-Boateng the exit.â€‹
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com