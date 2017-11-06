Security Forces Arrest 8 For Mining In River Ankobra
CitiFMonline
Eight people were last Friday arrested by the Operation Vanguard task-force for allegedly mining in the Ankobra River in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.
The 8, who are all Ghanaians, were arrested when the team carried a swoop on the River, after the colour of the water body was seen not to be getting any better despite the ban on all forms of small scale mining in the country.
Confirming the arrest to Citi News, the Nzema East Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Philbert Zubaviel, said the eight have also been processed for court.
“They were arrested by the Operations Vanguard task-force as they were on their usual operations. They were brought to Axim Police Station, and we have subsequently processed them for court at Takoradi.”
Illegal mining is still alive on Ankobra Supt. Zubaviel noted that, the activities of illegal miners on the Ankobra River have not seen any reduction due to the continuous yellowish nature of the river.
He said the yellowish colour is a clear indication that the situation is yet to come under control.
“Actually, along the Ankobra River, I wouldn't say it has totally come to a halt because anytime you pass by the river you see the colour of the river and you suspect that people are still working. The problem has been exactly which point they are working is what we do not know”.
We need community support According to the Commander, the support of the community members is needed in the fight against galamsey if complete success is to be achieved.
“…It's the community members who live along the River that know where the illegal miners are. It's difficult for police officers to help because they are not doing it by the roadside where we could see them in our patrols. We need the community members to give us credible information so the Marine Police Unit can help”.
It will be recalled that five Chinese and their five Ghanaian counterparts were arrested on 24th March 2017 for illegally mining for gold on the river.
However, finality is yet to be brought on the matter after 8 months, since the legal battle commenced at the Sekondi High Court.
– By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana
