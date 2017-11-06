UBA Group Marketing Director Wins Prestigious Award
Masahudu Ankiilu Kunateh || African Eye Report
Accra, Ghana, November 6, 2017//-Madam Bola Atta, Group Director of Marketing and Communications of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, a leading pan African banking group operating in 19 countries, has been adjudged the Top Marketing & Communications Professional in West Africa of the Year 2017 at the prestigious Marketing World Awards (MWA) 2017 and Marketing360 summit, held in Accra over the weekend.
The coveted plaque award which was presented by Akin Naphtal, CEO/Group Executive Publisher, Instinct Wave magazine, organisers of the awards and received by Daniel Adjei, an official of UBA Ghana communications team on behalf of Madam Atta, seeks to recognise her outstanding achievement over years in the field of marketing and communications in Africa.
The seventh MWA 2017 also rewarded and celebrated other top individuals that have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibits excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, display uniqueness and among offerings convey clear message to their consumers while standing out from the competition.
While some companies were rewarded for their excellent performances across the marketing and communications industry on the African continent.
In all, about 20 companies and individuals were awarded in various categories including emerging brand of the year; iconic brand of the year; digital agency of the year, P.R agency of the year; media agency of the year; brand evolution of the year; special recognition; life achievement; and Top Marketing & Communications Profession in West Africa.
Commenting on the award, Madam Atta , said: “I am very honoured to be recognized for this award. I am also really happy to be representing the United Bank for Africa, a brand that is dominating the financial sector on the continent. Hard work definitely pays off’
Speaking at the awards night, Akin Naphtal, CEO/Group Executive Publisher, Instinct Wave magazine, organisers of the awards, said: “Now in its seventh, Marketing World Awards (MWA) recognises outstanding performances across the marketing and communications industry in Africa.
Organisations and individuals who have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, display uniqueness, convey clear message to its consumers and stood out from the competition, will be rewarded and celebrated”.
Designed to promote excellence in banking and marketing, MWA would continue to recognise and celebrate top outstanding marketers who have helped enhanced the image of their organisations and significantly contributed to the country’s economy, Mr Naphtal emphasised.
