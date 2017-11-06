Mahama Being Hypocritical On Ayisi Boateng---Kamal-Deen
MyJoyOnline
The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kamal-Deen Abdulai has described as hypocritical, comments by former President John Mahama on the divisive remark made by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng.
Former President John Mahama on Sunday joined calls for George Ayisi-Boateng, to be sacked for making comments condemned widely as undiplomatic. Addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during their Unity Walk campaign, Mr. Mahama said, the apology from the embattled High Commissioner following the public condemnation was not sincere.
He suggests the apology letter in which Mr Ayisi-Boateng says he regrets “the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry,” was not authored by the High Commissioner.
But the New Patriotic Party's Nasara Coordinator said if Mahama, who accepted convicted terrorists into the country on "compassionate grounds” but finds it difficult to forgive a Ghanaian who has apologized for a "wrong done" then his hypocrisy is legendary.
“Mahama brought terrorists to this country illegally. When Ghanaians raised their voice, he looked us in the face and told us to be Christians and Muslims enough to accept those terrorists. What happened to Christian belief?”
Kamal-Deen who obviously could not understand the stands of Mahama on the Ayisi-Boateng saga quizzed: “So when did those Christian values and the compassion of Mahama fly into oblivion? Is it because he lost elections?”
Shielding Corrupt Officials Speaking to the media in Accra on Monday, Kamal-Deen Abdulai who is also aspiring to become the next National Youth Organiser of the governing party claimed that former President Mahama failed to take decisive action on any of his appointees for reported to have been involved in wrongdoing.
“When clear cases of thievery were brought to the attention of Mahama, he rather cuddled those corrupt appointees and sent them to his bosom [Flagstaff House]. His response to the duping of this country by the Brazil criers was to send them to his bosom and cuddle them. Who did he sack?
"When some 155 journalists from over 40 media organisations across the country, petitioned President Mahama to demand sanctions against his staffer, Mr. Stan Dodge for assaulting Mr. Yahayah Kwamoah, a journalist with state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), not a cough was heard from Mahama,” he stated.
Kamal-Deen said he feels “ashamed as a Northerner that a Northern brother who hails from a strong Christian and Muslim home could be this hypocritical because of politics.” Must we lose our values because of cheap propaganda and politicking?
Ghanapost GPS vrs SSNIT Software A livid Kamal-Deen who was responding to some of the things said by the former president during the NDC’s Unity Walk said, President Mahama’s comment on the GhanaPostGPS as well as his silence on the SSNIT Software saga again smack of dishonesty on his part.
“Under your watch, this country was robbed a whopping $72million and you see nothing wrong with that?"
According to Kamal-Deen, the former president appears not to have recovered from the heavy defeat he suffered at the hands of the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2016 presidential election.
“If you are dealt a heavy blow that lands you flat on the floor and you are struggling to get up, every available air becomes a weapon in your sight,” he remarked.
Mahama Being Hypocritical On Ayisi Boateng---Kamal-Deen
The National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kamal-Deen Abdulai has described as hypocritical, comments by former President John Mahama on the divisive remark made by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi-Boateng.
Former President John Mahama on Sunday joined calls for George Ayisi-Boateng, to be sacked for making comments condemned widely as undiplomatic. Addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during their Unity Walk campaign, Mr. Mahama said, the apology from the embattled High Commissioner following the public condemnation was not sincere.
He suggests the apology letter in which Mr Ayisi-Boateng says he regrets “the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry,” was not authored by the High Commissioner.
But the New Patriotic Party's Nasara Coordinator said if Mahama, who accepted convicted terrorists into the country on "compassionate grounds” but finds it difficult to forgive a Ghanaian who has apologized for a "wrong done" then his hypocrisy is legendary.
“Mahama brought terrorists to this country illegally. When Ghanaians raised their voice, he looked us in the face and told us to be Christians and Muslims enough to accept those terrorists. What happened to Christian belief?”
Kamal-Deen who obviously could not understand the stands of Mahama on the Ayisi-Boateng saga quizzed: “So when did those Christian values and the compassion of Mahama fly into oblivion? Is it because he lost elections?”
Shielding Corrupt Officials
Speaking to the media in Accra on Monday, Kamal-Deen Abdulai who is also aspiring to become the next National Youth Organiser of the governing party claimed that former President Mahama failed to take decisive action on any of his appointees for reported to have been involved in wrongdoing.
“When clear cases of thievery were brought to the attention of Mahama, he rather cuddled those corrupt appointees and sent them to his bosom [Flagstaff House]. His response to the duping of this country by the Brazil criers was to send them to his bosom and cuddle them. Who did he sack?
"When some 155 journalists from over 40 media organisations across the country, petitioned President Mahama to demand sanctions against his staffer, Mr. Stan Dodge for assaulting Mr. Yahayah Kwamoah, a journalist with state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), not a cough was heard from Mahama,” he stated.
Kamal-Deen said he feels “ashamed as a Northerner that a Northern brother who hails from a strong Christian and Muslim home could be this hypocritical because of politics.” Must we lose our values because of cheap propaganda and politicking?
Ghanapost GPS vrs SSNIT Software
A livid Kamal-Deen who was responding to some of the things said by the former president during the NDC’s Unity Walk said, President Mahama’s comment on the GhanaPostGPS as well as his silence on the SSNIT Software saga again smack of dishonesty on his part.
“Under your watch, this country was robbed a whopping $72million and you see nothing wrong with that?"
According to Kamal-Deen, the former president appears not to have recovered from the heavy defeat he suffered at the hands of the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2016 presidential election.
“If you are dealt a heavy blow that lands you flat on the floor and you are struggling to get up, every available air becomes a weapon in your sight,” he remarked.