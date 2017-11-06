The former president of the Travel Writers Association of Ghana (TWAG), Mr. Joseph Ashon Cudjiw, has advised journalists to engage in self-censorship so that they will avoid defamation stories against those in authority.
He said they should be bold enough to advice those who would like to use journalist in 'pull him down' agendas to desist from dong so, adding that by so doing journalism will be cheapened.
Mr Ashon Cudjiw, who was also one time secretary of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Ghana Journalist Association, gave the advice when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday at Kasoa.
He said rather journalist should produce quality stories which would help in shaping the nation.
He said it was clear that there were programs being undertaken by the current government aimed at achieving economic independence for which reason it was necessary for everyone irrespective of his or her social standing to give off their maximum support in that direction.
TWAG Former President Warns Colleagues
