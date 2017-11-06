Ghanaians Lauded For Ignoring Divisive Comments By top Diplomat
GNA
Mr. Gabriel Sam-Arthur, government Appointee at the Effutu Municipal Assembly, has commended Ghanaians, especially the clergy for their quick condemnation of the divisive comments of Mr George Ayisi-Boateng, the Ghanaian Ambassador to South Africa,
He said: 'The swift response and useful advice from religious and political leaders to the unfortunate remarks by Mr Ayisi-Boageng is heartwarming and has indicated that the country's democracy has gained firm roots.'
Mr Sam-Arthur who made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Winneba at the weekend said the displeasure registered by both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition political groups have shown that the country was on course with its democratic governance.
He said NPP supporters in the Effutu Municipality had expressed happiness that the High Commissioner had boldly rendered an unqualified apology to the nation for his comments.
The government Appointee reminded supporters of the party of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's advice that the NPP Government was out to provide equal and excellent services to all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political leanings.
Mr Sam-Arthur appealed to all government appointees, particularly those representing the nation outside to learn a great lesson from Mr Ayisi-Boageng's issue and strive as much as they could to accord Ghanaians equal accreditation devoid of any considerations.
'I believe that when people placed in high positions of government adopt this method of approach they will be paving the way for a brighter future for the party in future elections,' Mr Sam-Arthur said.
It would be recalled that the High Commissioner told members of the NPP students' wing, Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) that they were his priority at his duty post in South Africa.
