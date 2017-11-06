Calm Returns To Sissala West After Series Of Riots
GNA
The security atmosphere in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region has remained calm after the Magistrate Court in Wa remanded seven suspects arrested in connection with recent disturbances in the District.
The Sissala West Police Commander, Mr Gai Raymond confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday morning after the suspects were remanded into prisons custody.
He said his men were on the ground to pick up any plans or triggers of violence as fast as possible to deal with to sustain the peace in the district.
The suspects namely Bukari Dramani, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Sissala West and six others including Alidu Mumuni, Mahamadu Forkah, Walika Iddrisu, Amadu Sulemani, Sule Mohammed and Gbemmie Lukeman.
They were arrested after being suspected to have played various roles in the recent disturbances that led to the locking up of the offices of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Mohammed Zakarea Bakor.
Chief Inspector Daniel Y. Yeboah, the Prosecutor, charged the suspects on conspiracy to commit crime and rioting with offensive weapons.
The Wa Magistrate Court Judge, Mr Sidney Braimah, after hearing the case remanded the seven suspects into prison custody. They are to reappear before the Court on Wednesday November 8, 2017.
Meanwhile, Prosecution has revealed that 100 more suspects were still to be arrested.
Mr. Siddique Ubeidu, Lawyer for the accused, prayed the court to release the seven suspects until the police were able to arrest all the 100 more suspects who were on the run.
Meanwhile, the DCE confirmed to the GNA that he had since returned to work the following day after the incident and had since being at post till date without any further threats of disturbances.
Calm Returns To Sissala West After Series Of Riots
The security atmosphere in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region has remained calm after the Magistrate Court in Wa remanded seven suspects arrested in connection with recent disturbances in the District.
The Sissala West Police Commander, Mr Gai Raymond confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday morning after the suspects were remanded into prisons custody.
He said his men were on the ground to pick up any plans or triggers of violence as fast as possible to deal with to sustain the peace in the district.
The suspects namely Bukari Dramani, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Sissala West and six others including Alidu Mumuni, Mahamadu Forkah, Walika Iddrisu, Amadu Sulemani, Sule Mohammed and Gbemmie Lukeman.
They were arrested after being suspected to have played various roles in the recent disturbances that led to the locking up of the offices of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Mohammed Zakarea Bakor.
Chief Inspector Daniel Y. Yeboah, the Prosecutor, charged the suspects on conspiracy to commit crime and rioting with offensive weapons.
The Wa Magistrate Court Judge, Mr Sidney Braimah, after hearing the case remanded the seven suspects into prison custody. They are to reappear before the Court on Wednesday November 8, 2017.
Meanwhile, Prosecution has revealed that 100 more suspects were still to be arrested.
Mr. Siddique Ubeidu, Lawyer for the accused, prayed the court to release the seven suspects until the police were able to arrest all the 100 more suspects who were on the run.
Meanwhile, the DCE confirmed to the GNA that he had since returned to work the following day after the incident and had since being at post till date without any further threats of disturbances.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA