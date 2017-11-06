Officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly with the support of vigilante group Delta Forces have embarked on a decongestion exercise in the Central Business District of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.
All traders who operate around Adum Pampaso, Suame roundabout, Komfo Anokye and Dr. Mensa are being asked to vacate the premises and relocate their shops.
Starr FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Bediako Justice, reports that the KMA has recruited members of the dreaded NPP affiliated vigilante group, Delta Forces, to shore up their men and help with the decongestion exercise.
The exercise forms part of plans to decongest the city ahead of the funeral of the Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the traders are protesting the decision to relocate them to Race Course near Kejetia, claiming that the new space provided for them is uncompleted and not fit for trading activities.
Friends are like credit cards,we need them forever...
Delta Forces Recruited To Evict Kumasi Traders
Officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly with the support of vigilante group Delta Forces have embarked on a decongestion exercise in the Central Business District of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.
All traders who operate around Adum Pampaso, Suame roundabout, Komfo Anokye and Dr. Mensa are being asked to vacate the premises and relocate their shops.
Starr FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Bediako Justice, reports that the KMA has recruited members of the dreaded NPP affiliated vigilante group, Delta Forces, to shore up their men and help with the decongestion exercise.
The exercise forms part of plans to decongest the city ahead of the funeral of the Queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the traders are protesting the decision to relocate them to Race Course near Kejetia, claiming that the new space provided for them is uncompleted and not fit for trading activities.