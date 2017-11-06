Africa is the continent that keeps giving. From its bountiful natural resources to its beautiful game and nature reserves, and now its lovely island getaways. Africa has some of the best island getaways in the world, which are great for relaxing and having a good time by yourself or with loved ones.
Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 great island getaways in Africa.
Zanzibar, Tanzania Zanzibar is an island in Tanzania that boasts of some of the most beautiful beaches in Africa and even the world. It is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site called ‘Stone Town’. Zanzibar is open for guests to explore the island’s beautiful winding alleys and admire its impressive Arab houses and intricate doors. It is popularly called the ‘Spice Island’ because it abounds with delicious fruits, spices and rare plants. It’s white sand beaches are stunning and glistening all year round, and are indeed a sight to admire.
Sal, Cape Verde Cape Verde is one of the most popular African island getaways, and Sal is Cape Verde’s most visited island. This is largely because Sal has been dubbed archipelago’s 10 most beautiful islands and, compared to the other islands, it is the most easily accessible with beautiful and stunning sandy beaches. Santa Maria is the main town of the stunning island of Sal in Cape Verde, and it’s mostly where visitors can go to find a range of bars, restaurants, live music shows and nightlife.
Djerba, Tunisia It is right off the coast of Southern Tunisia and is the most important North African island in size. Djerba is very popular among tourists and offers beautiful, glistening sandy beaches as well as a range of water sport activities and great dining options. A short distance away from the island’s exciting beach resorts, guests can find and enjoy a silent and more peaceful countryside. Djerba really does offer the best of both worlds. The residents of Djerba are keen on preserving their culture and traditions and as a result, it is one of the only places in Tunisia where people still speak the Berber language.
Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe Sao Tome is the largest island in the central african country called Sao Tome and Principe. It’s an island that offers peace, quiet and tranquility because it does not see as much ‘tourism traffic’ as some of the other islands. It’s a great place for relaxation and reflection. Visitors to the island can enjoy snorkeling and diving experiences in its uncharted waters, and can also peacefully wander about the island’s ‘sleepy fishing villages’. An impressive chocolate factory is one of the stunning attractions to admire when on the island, and indulging in the island’s delicious coffee, which is considered some of the best in the world, is just some of the other activities to look forward to enjoying when in Sao Tome.
