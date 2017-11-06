HFC Bank has began processes aimed at raising some 50 Million Cedis through the Ghana Stock Exchange.
It follows approval from the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on the 28th of September.
The funds raised from the offer are expected to help the bank meet the news 400 million minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank.
Starr Business gathers the prospectus for the transaction Starr Business has been forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission (Ghana) for approval to issue 90,909,094 ordinary shares in a ratio of 1 new share for every 3.2716 existing shares held.
An approval to list the additional shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange is also being sought.
The offer will seek to raise GHS50 million through the renounceable rights issue. The rights price per share may be issued at a discount of up to 60 percent to the market price. The offer is expected to commence on November 22, 2017.
HFC Bank To Raise 50 Million Cedis On GSE
HFC Bank has began processes aimed at raising some 50 Million Cedis through the Ghana Stock Exchange.
It follows approval from the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on the 28th of September.
The funds raised from the offer are expected to help the bank meet the news 400 million minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank.
Starr Business gathers the prospectus for the transaction Starr Business has been forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Commission (Ghana) for approval to issue 90,909,094 ordinary shares in a ratio of 1 new share for every 3.2716 existing shares held.
An approval to list the additional shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange is also being sought.
The offer will seek to raise GHS50 million through the renounceable rights issue. The rights price per share may be issued at a discount of up to 60 percent to the market price. The offer is expected to commence on November 22, 2017.