CADCOF, NACOB Trains Peer Educators
The Community Anti-Drug Coalition of Fanteakwa (CADCOF) under the auspices of Philip Foundation program and the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America (CADCA) collaborated with the Eastern Regional Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and the Fanteakwa Mental Health Unit organized a one-day peer educators workshop for 160 students drawn from 10 Junior High Schools and the Presbyterian Senior High School in Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of Eastern Region.
It is believed that most people involve themselves in substance abuse in their early stage in school, so the Fanteakwa Anti-Drug Coalition (CADCOF) saw the need to educate the school children and therefore collaborated with NACOB and Mental Health Unit to train school pupil to become drug free clubs to educate their peers in their various schools. The program was held on Wednesday November 1, 2017 at the library hall of the Begoro Senior High School and the Assemblies of God Church Auditorium respectively.
The Senior Narcotics Officer Linda Dakurah and the Narcotic Desk Officer Irene Okyere respectively outlined information concerning drugs, drug use, licit and illicit drugs, drug abuse and it effects among others. They further showed photographic evidence of some dreadful and harmful consequences of narcotics drugs trafficking and abuse. They again advised on the harmful effects which can be brought to one who indulge in such acts.
Mr. Charles Gyimah, a Mental Health Nurse from the Fanteakwa District Hospital lamented on how hard drugs are frequently destroying youths and adults in the district and gave some statistic from the directorate and encouraged the Peer Educators to warn their peers to desist from the use of illicit drugs.
After the presentation, students had the privilege to ask bordering questions, where the Deputy Narcotics Analyst (Eastern Regional Command), Kwadwo A. Nkansa including the team provided answers to all.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Philip Foundation, Mr. Philip Boateng advised the trained Peer Educators to propagate the knowledge acquired to make fanteakwa a drug-free district. He further advised the students to depart from drugs in order to be fruitful to their parents, family, society and the country as a whole. He continued that Peer Educators must be more vigilant as some town shoe shine operators hide behind the trade and peddle hard drugs, specifically marijuana (Wee) to secondary schools. He then hailed CADCOF and NACOB for their collaborative effort in organizing such a wonderful program.
The Assistant Headmaster of the Begoro PRESEC, Mr. George Teye Borboryo asked the Peer Educators to live exemplary lives among their friends and also to report any student to the administration who will be seen influenced by drugs for quick probe. Also appreciated CADCOF, NACOB for the useful piece of education granted the school.
The first 10 junior high schools who benefited from the program were Begoro Islamic JHS, Koradaso Anglican, the Salvation Army, Begoro Anglican, Begoro Feden R/A JHS, Begoro SDA JHS, Begoro R/C JHS, Begoro Church of Christ, Beoro Presby C, Begoro Presby A and the Begoro Presbyterian Senior High School.