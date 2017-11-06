"do not be foolhardy towards political mendacity just to satisfy the few silly sycophants around you, for your accountability will surely come"By: Baffour Kyei
Ghanaian At Heart
I am a Ghanaian. My parents are from Ghana. I was born and raised here in Canada, but I am a Ghanaian. The question I often ask myself is “who am I?” and “where do I belong?” It is not so much of an identity crisis, but more of an identity struggle, or better yet, an identity discovery. I have grown up navigating between two worlds. From time to time, I still get White people asking where I am from as if I have immigrated from somewhere else, but I tell them that I was born here. I’m sure if I was the daughter of European immigrants, I would not get asked this question.
This picture has gained popularity on social media:
This is the look someone would give me if I said that too. To most Ghanaians and other Africans, it is considered taboo for someone like me, who was born and raised in Canada, to say that I’m not Ghanaian, but my parents are.
When I was in high school, a Jamaican co-worker of mine asked me where I was from. I said Ghana, and she asked me how long I have been in Canada. I told her I’ve been here my whole life. She then replied, in a somewhat sarcastic tone, “you’re not from Ghana, your parents are from Ghana!” I responded by saying, “it doesn’t matter, I’m still from Ghana.” Then, she said because I was born here, I am from here, and my parents are the ones who are from Ghana. Yes, I am a Canadian on paper, but I am a Ghanaian at heart. Me saying that I’m from Ghana does not mean that I’ve immigrated from there, it is just a way for me to carry a sense of pride in who I am as a Ghanaian. Yes, I was born and raised here in Canada, but growing up, I still stood out from my predominantly White classmates. Yes, I talked like them, but my skin was different, my hair was different, I was different. I still got bullied, rejected, and left out by my mainly White peers. I still felt like I did not belong.
Another issue is the Twi thing. Twi, besides English, is the most widely spoken language in Ghana. Do not be mistaken though, not every Ghanaian speaks Twi (that’s another story). I am not 100% fluent in Twi, but I hope to get there one day. I find that when talking to some Ghanaians who were born and raised here, they say “I understand Twi, but I can’t speak it.” I feel like we’re in danger of becoming the “I understand it, but I can’t speak it” generation. That being said, Ghanaians are often surprised when I speak Twi. At times, after I tell someone that I was born here, they immediately say “oh, you were born here, so you don’t speak Twi?” This has happened one too many times. Why do some people always make that hasty assumption? Is it impossible for people who were born here to speak Twi? I do understand where they are coming from though. There are some children whose parents are from Ghana or other African countries who completely neglect their roots. I am not one of those people.
At a church camp I went to this summer, I asked someone where they were from in Ghana. He told me where he was from and also asked where I was from. I told him which areas my parents were from in Ghana, in Twi. He then said “Oh, I can tell by your Twi.” Umm, what? I asked him “what do you mean by that?” He said “Your Twi is not up there.” Seriously? When I talked to him about it the next day, he tried to downplay what he said. The other person with him said that I should just spend more time in Ghana; the next thing he said was really shocking – he told that I am not a true Ghanaian. Really?!
On the other hand, just imagine someone who previously did not speak any English. This person has worked so hard on the language, has put in so much effort into putting some English words together to form a sentence, and tries to speak English with you, a native English speaker. Imagine you telling them that their English is “not good” or “not up there.” How discouraged do you think the person would feel?
On one occasion, the whole Twi topic came up (as it always does *rolls eyes*), and someone talked about the fact that I do speak the language. This other Ghanaian man told me “yeah, but you don’t speak Twi like us.” “Us” meaning those who were born and/or raised in Ghana. I remember even meeting someone for the first time at church. At one point in our conversation, I decided to speak Twi to this person, just for the fun of it. Guess what he said to me? “Wo Twi, ɛnyɛ papa” – meaning, “your Twi isn’t very good.” Is that something you would tell someone when you first meet them? How encouraging is that? I’ve even talked to some Ghanaians who were born here who choose not to speak Twi because they don’t want to be laughed at. I guess don’t blame them. I could go on and on with examples of my experiences, but I won’t. It’s not all bad though. There are some Ghanaians and even other Africans who are impressed that I, someone who was born and raised in Canada, have taken the time to learn and appreciate my roots. It’s just the ones who constantly spew out negative comments that irk me.
Last summer, during a casual conversation, a Ghanaian man that I know asked me where I wanted to work when I finished nursing school. I told him the areas I would like to work in and also mentioned that I would like to do some travel nursing in Ghana. He immediately tried to discourage me from doing so. I was just there thinking, “if I want to work in Ghana, amongst my people, who are you to try and stop me?” He said it would be too hard for me. He even went on to say “you didn’t suffer” and all these other things. Oh yeah, because no one who was born here has to suffer, right? Suffering in what sense? Everyone back home has to “suffer”? Aren’t there Ghanaians who were middle-class or rich back home? It’s funny how people can resent you over something you had no control over. I know this will shock some people, but I didn’t choose where I was born. *gasp* This is why I’ve always found it easier to relate to people who were more Abrofosɛm (Canadianized/Westernized); the conversations with Abrofosɛm people have always been more open and interesting. For example, it is usually always easier for me to bond with a Ghanaian person who grew up here in Canada than a Ghanaian who grew up in Ghana. I feel more accepted around those people. That’s just the way it is.
When I was a teenager, I started becoming more curious about my roots. It was a few months before I went to Ghana. My family and I started going to a predominantly Ghanaian church, so that also added to my curiosity. I thought, hey, if these Ghanaians are going to spend more time criticizing me about not knowing Twi than actually trying to teach me, I might as well teach myself! So that is what I did: I listened to more Ghanaian music, and I would try and learn more Twi (reading, writing, speaking), all by myself. When I was a kid, I knew the basics in Twi. Phrases like, “ɛtesɛn” – how are you, “tenase” – sit down, “gyae saa”- stop that, etc. My Twi really improved when I was a teenager.
I always wanted to go to Ghana when I was a child. I’ve only been there once, when I was 14 years old. I went with my mom, dad, and sister. Going to Ghana was indescribable. It was a life-changing experience for me: the sights, the sounds, the pleasant smells, meeting some of my extended family members for the very first time, all of it. It was like all the puzzle pieces of my cultural identity finally fitting together. I even started to understand my parents more: why they do things the way they do. Growing up, I always knew that my parents held certain beliefs and values because they were Ghanaian. Going to Ghana just solidified that for me; it all started making more sense. I broke down in tears when it was time for us to leave. I did not want to come back to Canada. In fact, sometimes I even wish that I was born in Ghana and lived there until I was let’s say, 10 years old, and then have come to Canada. I have more theoretical knowledge than experiential knowledge about Ghana. Most of what I know about Ghana is from what I have researched, or what I have been told.
My cultural identity is “the best of both worlds.” There are some things in Ghanaian culture that I really do not agree with. Likewise, there are some things in Canadian culture that I do not like. However, there are some things I like about both cultures. I basically take the positive aspects of both the Ghanaian and Canadian cultures and create my own “hybrid culture.” One thing I know is that people assume. They assume a lot. Many Ghanaians have assumed the worst about me until they find out otherwise. And by the “worst,” I mean, me not knowing anything about my Ghanaian heritage. They assume that all Ghanaians who were born abroad don’t respect their elders. They assume that we cannot make Ghanaian dishes and can only make mashed potatoes and salad. I may have been born here in Canada, but believe me, I know my roots.
This raises an important point: what makes someone a Ghanaian? Better yet, what makes someone a “true Ghanaian”? Is it only being born and raised Ghana? Is it being able to speak fluent Twi, Ga, Fanti, Ewe, etc.? Is it wearing Kente cloth and other traditional Ghanaian clothes all the time? Is it having that “traditional mindset” (women have to cook, men don’t, and that’s that)? What makes someone a Ghanaian? It is a very complex matter. I do not think this question can be easily answered.
So, what am I? A Canadian of Ghanaian heritage? A Ghanaian-Canadian? A Canadian-born Ghanaian? I don’t know. All I know is that I am tired of explaining myself to people. I will not try to prove myself to anyone. I am who I am. I am a Ghanaian. No one is going to tell me anything different.
I’d like to end by saying that there may be contrary opinions, but please remember that “you can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”