Marketers Seek Increased Expenditure On Agric
Players in the marketing industry want government to increase its budgetary allocation for the agric sector in 2018.
The players argue that proper allocation of funds to boost the agric sector will ultimately result in a massive improvement in the economy.
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta will later this month (November) present the 2018 budget statement to parliament for approval.
But ahead of the presentation, the Executive Director at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum said government must give priority to agric in the next year’s budget.
“So rather than look at it from just production and rather than looking at it from just marketing, look at it from the value chain and make sure it is a total effort. So I am looking at the budget that will look at agriculture as a foremost and once we get agriculture going and buying what we grow and produce here, I guess half of our problems as a nation will be solved,” he told Citi Business News.
Mr. Agyekum spoke to Citi Business News on the sidelines of the launch of Krif Ghana Limited's Customer Experience Month in Accra.
The month of November has been dedicated to celebrate the importance of the KRIF customer.
The month-long celebration will see KRIF Ghana Ltd reward its esteemed and loyal customers in a special way to show their appreciation.
Speaking at the launch, Executive Chairman at KRIF Ghana Limited, Rev. Kennedy Ocloo said “the customer is the key point in our activities here at KRIF Ghana Limited. The key objective of the customer experience month among others is to enhance customer satisfaction and increase rewards to our customers” he stated.
He added that “this involves everybody who is a customer at KRIFF Ghana Limited and we also expect to delight our customers with our new products this month”.
The company will also host a customer awards night to celebrate and reward all loyal customers to climax the month-long celebration.
The month-long celebration is under the theme “rewarding customer loyalty”.
KRIF (GH) Limited, is one of the leading dealers in superior Office/School Stationery, Office Equipment, and Office Consumables; Electronic Cash Registers (ECR's) and Money-handling Machines in Ghana.
By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana