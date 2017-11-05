CVM Commends NSS On Insurance Package Implementation

Acting Executive Director of the NSS, Ussif Mustapha
A group calling itself, the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), has commended the management of National Service Scheme (NSS) for facilitating the implementation of the resolution adopted by the National Service Personnel Association, NASPA on May 25, 2017.
Background The National Service Scheme (NSS) on Wednesday November 1, 2017 launched an insurance package for all national service personnel.
The launch, which was held at the premises of the scheme’s headquarters, had NSS Board Members and National Service Personnel Association executives and other stakeholders in attendance.
This compulsory insurance package spearheaded by various insurance companies, is expected to pay claims to service personnel who get involved in accidents in their line of duty.
The claims vary from GHc 15,000 in cases of death or incapacitation, and gh3,000 for cases of temporary disability.
As part of the insurance package, National Service personnel are entitled to a GHc 500 loan which is payable within six months.
Service Personnel will also be charged GHc 15 on a monthly basis as insurance deductions for the package.
According to the acting Director for the National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif, “the insurance package that we just launched… from today on wards, all national service personnel are supposed to be rolled up into this process. So we are expecting all national service personnel because this is a very laudable initiative [since] we have received series of requests from national service persons across the country with respect to injuries and sometimes even death.”
After the launch of insurance package, some sections of Ghanaians have expressed their concerns on the package, others have described it as a 'daylight robbery' and illegal.
But a statement issued on Sunday November 5, 2017 and signed by the group's Founder and President, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has commended the leadership of the Scheme for excellent work done for the quick implementation of the insurance package for the Personnel.
He explained that, "Let us be honest, even if the National Service Personnel decide to save the 15ghc themselves for 20 years (240 months), it will never give them the financial opportunities to enjoy these benefits, Free Access to the Social Media Platforms, a soft loan among others".
According to him, Ghana is lucky to have intelligent and incorruptible Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director (Operations) and Deputy Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the NSS who are doing everything possible to bring the needed transformation and innovations at the NSS.
Below is the full statement Excellent Leadership & Innovations Under the Current NSS Management---CVM
CVM would like to commend the Management of National Service Scheme for facilitating the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the National Service Personnel Association, NASPA on 25th May 2017.
Since the passage into law the NSS, this is the first time National Service Personnel are going to enjoy the benefits of:
1. A soft loan 2. Insurance cover between 3,000ghc to 15, 000ghc strictly managed by credible insurance companies such as Vanguard Life, Star Life, GN Life, Quality Life and Enterprise Life.
4. Free Access to the Social Media Platforms. All these innovative packages are within the deduct fees of 15ghc.
Let us be honest, even if the National Service Personnel decides to save the 15ghc themselves for 20years (240 months), it will never give them the financial opportunities to enjoy these benefits listed above.
The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director (Operations) and Deputy Executive Director(Finance & Administration) deserves our praise for demonstrating excellent leadership and innovations as far as this arrangement with the NASPA members is concerned.
It is only gullible and Political mischievous group of people who will equate the innovations at the NSS to corruption.
In the era of the NDC, over GHC 9million was wasted on corruption on monthly basis unlike the current Management of NSS where these monies are saved to better the conditions of NASPA members.
Official NASPA members are too sensible to fall for the lies of the NDC rented Service Personnel.
Ghana is lucky to have intelligent and incorruptible Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director(Operations) and Deputy Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the NSS who are doing everything possible to bring the needed transformation and innovations at the NSS.
....Signed.... Razak Kojo Opoku (Founder & President) Source: Daniel Kaku
