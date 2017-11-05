Gov’t Partners Academia To Boost Businesses

Minister for Business Development, Awal Ibrahim, says government is teaming up with academia to contribute their quota to the growth of businesses in the country.
According to him, government is dedicated to developing businesses and making the business environment competitive, by making sure there is adequate information on various businesses.
Speaking at the opening of the 2017 executive doctoral research conference on the theme applying evidence-based research to effective management in Accra, Mr. Ibrahim said government believes academia is a strong back bone to businesses.
“Government cannot take decisions on whims, but any decision must be based on evidence, therefore we think academia collaborating with industry and businesses would give them the fact and figures.”
He said SMEs face lots of problems, and some of these problems are lack of credible information that would help them grow, adding that the business development ministry is working towards assisting them.
Founding President and Executive Dean of Nobel International Business School (NIBS), Prof. Kwaku Atuahene Gima, stated that lack of evidence is one major factor hampering gains being made by the contemporary managers.
He said “the starting point for evidence based management is that management decision should be based on a combination of critical thinking, and the best available evidence. And by evidence, we mean information, facts or data supporting a claim assumption or hypothesis. Evidence may come from scientific research, but internal business information and even professional experience can count as evidence.”
– By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
