TOP STORIES
GOD WOULD NOT ASK YOU TO DO SOMETHING YOU ARE NOT CAPABLE OF DOING.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3977
|4.4021
|Euro
|5.2381
|5.2431
|Pound Sterling
|5.7148
|5.7223
|Swiss Franc
|4.5921
|4.5962
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5580
|3.5613
|S/African Rand
|0.3417
|0.3419
|Australian Dollar
|3.5272
|3.5341
Blame The Complication Of The Ongoing Kumawu Chieftaincy Dispute Onsome Ananangya Royals
Recent revelations do implicate some Ananangya royals as the cause of the complication of the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. It is obvious the intentions, endeavours and the roles by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and their teeming accomplices to deny the true Kumawu Ananangya royals ascension to the Kumawu Kodua Stool.
However, the hidden evil machinations by certain enemies within the very Ananangya royal family are contributing to the misfortune of the family’s speedy repossession of, or ascension to, their birth-right throne (the Kumawu Kodua Stool).
I am more worried by the deliberate devilish attempts by certain members of the Ananangya royal family to forestall the noble quest and efforts by the progressives pursuing the course of truth and justice in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.
As it is well known among Ghanaians in depiction of their evil mindedness, “se abek3 goal die enk3 corner”, to wit, “for a family member to favourably access an opportunity, it should rather go to an outsider” thus, “for the ball to go into the goalpost net (score), one had better miss it (off to corner)”. This is the undisputable factual level of the evil mindedness of the Ghanaian, especially, the Akans. This evilness is exactly what some members of the family in question are demonstrating to the annoyance or disbelief of many a discerning citizen of Kumawuman. This disgusting character of theirs is directly impacting the case to the disadvantage of the progressives.
I believe in naming and shaming of perpetrators of heinous crimes as deterrence to other would-be criminals or to dissuade the very perpetrators from any further pursuit of their course of condemnable action.
Since around August 2007, now Barima Tweneboa Kodua V has left his wife and children behind in London, as well as his job, to proceed to Ghana to fight the genuine battle to repossess and to ascend his ancestral throne. He has gone through an awful lot of hellish situations; deprivation of warmth from wife, absence of children, financial constraints and other related headaches. He is still going through same problems but fortunately confronting them as manly and courageously as he can.
For all these years, he has been living at the abundant mercies of God Almighty who has designated him to free Kumawuman from the grips and evilness of Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and her co-conspirators. His upkeep in Ghana is supported by his wife and other few farsighted philanthropists who have seen his quality and sense of purpose of being capable to do the job God has ordained him to do.
In all his sufferings, he has surrendered himself whole-heartedly to the calling. However, certain members of his own Ananangya royal family, namely, Madam Berhene, Osei Yaw, Yaw Boamah etc. for completely absurd reasons are undermining him. Madam Berhene and her cohorts were recently alleged if not established, to have arranged an assault on Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and his elders if the traditional one week funeral observance of the late Ananangyahene Nana Damte had taken place.
As man proposes but God disposes, their evil intents although secretly planned, were made public in the nick of time. How it became open to the would-be victims is miraculous and I shall let the means remain secret. Their evil plot finally culminated in the abortion of the funeral celebration contrary to expectation and pre-arrangements. Since then, no new dates have been fixed for the one week celebration and the final funeral rites.
Who is bearing the cost of this indefinite keeping of Nana Damte’s remains in the morgue? How are his wife, children, siblings, friends and the caring but not the dubious relatives, being consoled all the time that the corpse is waiting for a befitting burial?
Have Berhene and her ilk of devil incarnates seen the financial cost they have brought to bear upon Uncle Adusei?
She wants her son Osei Yaw, to become Kumawuhene from the Ananangya family. It is a noble idea but stupidly defeated by her thoughtlessly desperate action. She went and formally invited the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua to come to preside over the traditional one week funeral celebrations of Nana Damte. Was she not by her wicked action directly sanctioning the enstoolment of Dr Yaw Sarfo (Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua)?
For her, if her son (Osei Yaw) from same Ananangya royal family cannot ascend the Kumawu Kodua Stool, then it had better stay or go to the Ankaase royal family with Dr Yaw Sarfo staying on as Kumawuhene hence “se abek3 goal die enka enk3 corner”.
Madam Berhene must bear in mind that the evil that men do lives after them. She is suspected of being a juju fanatic; visiting fetish shrines and fake pastors with the aim of harming those whose genuine actions as permitted them by God are hampering her desire to have her son Nana Yaw as Kumawuhene instead of the God’s appointed one in the person of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V.
I have no qualms about her going to fetish shrines to protect herself and her accomplices but to seek their help as a means of harming anyone is what I have a beef with.
At this junction, they should be aware that their evil intents and plots have become public knowledge; they are no longer a secret as they had wished. They should bury their heads in their palms in shame.
It is simply short-sighted for them to have behaved so irresponsibly if not devilishly. I know they became victims to the ploys by a certain Lady Switzerland who as pretentious as she is, has for years been scheming against Barima Tweneboa Kodua for all absurd reasons. She has been feeding Berhene false history narratives. I have already published some views about her so I had better not waste time revisiting what is already a public knowledge.
I pray Lady Switzerland finds transformational peace and forgiveness of sins as she tours Jerusalem praying. She has indeed caused a lot of problems that have contributed to retarding the progress of the fight to wrestle the Kumawu throne from its current illegal occupant, Barima Sarfo Twneboa Kodua.
Finally, let it be known to Madam Berhene and her son Osei Yaw that there is “no monkey de work baboon de chop” in this Kumawu chieftaincy saga. He can’t continue to stay in the United States of America (USA), enjoying family life, doing his job and earning decent salary/wages etc. to expect someone who has forgone such privileges or rights and is toiling in Ghana to work for him. What does he take him and his supporters for? Fools?
I have heard that Lady Switzerland has advised that during chieftaincy disputes when the throne becomes vacant, we have someone who goes to fight for it and when his action succeeds, then we have another that comes to ascend the throne. To them, the London royal “burger” is in Ghana fighting for the throne and once he takes it from Dr Yaw Sarfo and his accomplices, then the US “burger” will fly to Ghana to be enstooled Kumawuhene. What nonsense this idea is?
How sheepish the detractors of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V may feel after reading this double-edged sword-like advisory cum condemnatory publication.
By the way, is it true the rumour I am hearing that some two assailants of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and his cortege as taken place at Bodomase during the late Kumawu Akyempenhene’s funeral have succumbed to the curses heaped on them by a certain lady that they intentionally or otherwise offended?
Rockson Adofo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article