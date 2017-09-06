modernghana logo

Man Captured On Camera On Roof Of Moving Car With No Driver

7 minutes ago | UPI.com

Police in China stopped a man who was caught on security cameras standing on the roof of his car while it rolled down a road without a driver.

Security camera footage from a road in Bengbu, Anhui Province, shows the man striking a pose while standing on the roof of his car as it rolls nearly 2,000 feet down the road.

Police said the man was seen reaching his foot down through the open sunroof to steer the car as it moved through traffic at a low speed.

The man allegedly climbed back into the car and tried to drive away when he spotted police nearby, but he was stopped and cited for reckless driving and DUI.

Police said the man told officers he was celebrating after closing a major deal at a dinner party.

