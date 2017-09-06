TOP STORIES
Côte d’Ivoire To Host Third Africa Judicial Dialogue
Accra, Sept. 5, CDA Consult - Côte d’Ivoire is to host the Third Africa Judicial Dialogue from November 8 to 10, in Abidjan which is on the general theme: “Improving Judicial Efficiency in Africa”.
The Third Judicial Dialogue is being organised by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in collaboration with the World Bank.
Justice Sylvain Oré, the African Court President explained that there is nothing that is more urgent than enhancing judicial efficiency in Africa.
Justice Ore told the CDA Consult in an interview that there is an urgent need to set the stage for fruitful interactions between national and international courts to discuss ways and means to promote and protect Human Rights on the Continent.
He said the need for judicial engagement inspired the African Court to initiate dialogue with National Judges across the Continent whilst raising awareness on the role of the participating institutions in judicial systems.
The African Court President noted that in Africa, litigation before continental and regional human rights judicial and quasi-judicial institutions is steadily growing.
“There is therefore great potential for valuable cross fertilization of jurisprudence between continental and regional institutions and national ones particularly in the application and interpretation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as other continental and regional human rights instruments and domestic constitutions.
“The cross fertilization is important not only for jurisprudential orientation but also for enhancing judicial administration and ensuring quality justice for Africans across the continent.
“It is in this light therefore that a Continental Judicial Dialogue is being organised so as to advance these discussions,” he said.
As part of preparation towards the Third Judicial Dialogue, the African Court has held a pre-judicial dialogue meeting at Arusha, Tanzania to brainstorm and plan with judges representing each of the five regions of the continent on ways and means to ensure the effective preparation for the Third Judicial Dialogue.
The Pre-Dialogue Meeting was attended by Justices from Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, as well as the President and Vice President of the African Court.
The pre-dialogue meeting agreed to invite heads of national judicial training centres, representatives of the Inter-American Court on Human Rights, the European Court on Human Rights and the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights to participate in the Third Judicial Dialogue.
The preparatory meeting was official closed by Justice Ben Kioko, Vice President of the African Court.
The African Court was established in terms of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Establishment of the Court hereinafter referred to as “the Protocol,” adopted on June 9, 1998, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, by the then Organization of African Unity (OAU). The Protocol entered into force on 25 January 2004.
The African Court became operational in 2006 and is composed of eleven Judges appointed by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.
The Seat of the African Court is in Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.
