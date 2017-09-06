TOP STORIES
Four Ways To Create A Future Informed Participatory Africa
Growing up I have been told by those who fed me with information, that we are over 12 million people in Zimbabwe (my country). The surprising part is that when I needed to compare the census figure and that of those who vote, a pool of confusion I would find myself in.
The level of participation of Africans made me to call the census folks liars, not knowing that the participation phobia is the disease that most Africans suffer from and was the chief cause of the confusion I found myself in. Older generations have failed to participate, but repeating your parents’ mistake knowingly would point the highest degrees of foolishness that one bears.
Lack of participation usually results in lack of information: lack of information leads to lack of participation as well…the intertwined laws of a civilized community. There are four basic things that have to be done for the young generation in a bid to maximize participation, for democracy is the method that the founders of this country and continent at large chose.
