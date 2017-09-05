modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Reality Show To Address Unemployment

36 minutes ago | MyJoyOnline

An initiative to mentor students in universities to gain employable skills has been launched in Accra.

Dubbed: The Job, the initiative under the auspices of Dalex Finance is to compliment government’s efforts in addressing the increasing graduate unemployment in the country.

The Television Reality Show seeks to empower students from the University of Ghana (UG), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University for Development Studies (UDS) to get the best jobs after school.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson said the aim for the programme was borne out of his passion to end graduate unemployment in the country.

He indicated that the number of unemployed youth in the country was growing and “a lot are also hungry for direction to be successful”.

Mr. Thompson was certain the Job reality TV show would give the young people some training, skills and a savings habit that would help them get jobs or engage in businesses.

Also, the Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, the lead sponsor of the show, Joe Jackson said many graduates were working outside because there were no jobs in the country.

He stated that at Dalex, they have resolved the change the phenomenon by nurturing the youth in school and get them prepared for the job market.

“Dalex realizes that if it can help graduates get jobs, then it will have to empower the graduates to get the best possible jobs after school” he added.

Mr. Jackson the Job which is a 13 week programme will start in October to discover talents in the various tertiary institutions in the country.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

'Attempts to Make NPP Unpopular Will Not Be Tolerated'

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta Gave ¢10m To McDan Without Board Approval - Minority

6 hours ago

quot-img-1"There Is Nothing Hidden That Will Not Be Exposed" – Okudzeto Ablakwa

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.23495.2386
Pound Sterling5.69615.7027
Swiss Franc4.59594.5986
Canadian Dollar3.54023.5434
S/African Rand0.33940.3396
Australian Dollar3.49293.4975
body-container-line