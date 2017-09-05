TOP STORIES
Man looks only with the heart good. The substantial is invisible to the eyesBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
High-Speed Media Institute Graduates 33 Journalism Students
The founder of High-speed Media Institute has charged graduating students to go out and demonstrate what they have been taught by thinking out of the box and their hard work will come to fruition.
Afia Pokua said media work is better done by with passion, confidence, and vision which according to her helps practitioners to overcome challenges of the profession.
High-Speed Media Institute is one of the young media training schools in Ghana which is determined to equip the youth with the requisite journalistic skills in order to contribute the media development in Ghana.
The school had its 5th graduation over the weekend at Community 11 in Tema where 33 students who had studied courses in Broadcast Journalism, TV Presentation, News Production, Photojournalism, Disc Jockeying and Social Media Management graduated and presented with certificates.
She appealed to parents to invest in their children's dreams, and help them when they need them most especially now that they graduated.
According to her, parents neglecting new graduands to be on their own makes life unbearable and advised parents to continue to support them till they get employment.
Afia Pokua disclosed that the vision of the Institute is to become a full fledge university in the future.
Speaking during the graduation, Ekow Arko, a media consultant and a lecturer in the school advised the students to learn more languages to enable them to report accurately especially when reporting from areas dominated by different ethnic groups.
He said the job market has become choked and dynamic and therefore requires hard work to enable fresh graduates to employment.
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com|David Andoh |[email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News