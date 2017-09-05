TOP STORIES
If you treat people right they will treat you right - ninety percent of the time.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Driver Sexually Abuses Boy 16
Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - Shaifwu Abdalla, a driver who allegedly had anal sex with a 16-year old boy for five days at Nima, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.
Abdalla, who engaged in the act under the pretext of assisting the boy to drive away an evil spirit pursuing him, was charged with unnatural carnal knowledge. He has pleaded not guilty.
The court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, has admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of 40,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties who are gainfully employed.
He is to reappear on September 25.
Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo, informed the court that the complainant, Alijatu Yankie, live with the victim at Nima and accused also reside in the same vicinity.
ASP Boafo said about five months ago, the victim went to the accused person's room to look for his brother who was a friend to Abdalla. The victim, however, did not meet his brother.
Prosecution said Abdalla, who was then in the room took advantage and told the victim that he had seen some evil spirit and, therefore, would like to assist him.
Abdalla then mixed charcoal powder with water and gave it to the victim to bath and instructed him to go home and come back the following day.
According to the prosecutor, victim returned the following day and Abadalla directed him to bathe with the same concoction.
On the third day, ASP Boafo said when the victim visited Abdalla again, he asked him to undress and the accused had sex with him.
ASP Boafo said Abdalla had sex with the victim for five days. On August 27, this year, the victim went to the accused and he tried having sex with him but he refused and informed her mother about his ordeal.
Prosecution said a report was made at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Nima where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care and report to the Police.
ASP Boafo said Abdalla was picked up by the Police and, in his caution statement, admitted the offence.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News