Save And Win Promo Launched At FBNBank
Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - FBNBank Ghana Limited has launched a Savings Promotion to encourage Ghanaians to save and also deepen customers understanding of the bank's financial services offering.
Dubbed 'FBNBank Save and Win' the promotion is to enable the bank to broaden its customer base and assured both existing and potential customers of its un-pararell bank services.
Mr Gbenga Odeyemi, Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, who launched the promotion, said the saving promotion provided the bank the opportunity to show gratitude to existing customers, who had kept faith with it and the new ones that would sign up for their services.
To qualify for the promotion, customers need to make a deposit of GH¢200.00 or multiples of it into an existing or new individual savings or current accounts.
Each GH¢200.00 deposit earns a customer one point, Mr Odeyemi explained, however, all customers, who at the start of the promotion had a minimum balance of GH¢1,000.00 in their accounts, would get one point for every GH¢1,000.00 as advance points up to a maximum of 10 points.
He said advance points would be earned only on incremental basis for as long as customer deposit remains in the account during the period of the promotion.
Mr Odeyemi said customers would have to maintain a minimum of GH¢1,000.00 in their current or savings accounts to be able to participate in the three monthly draws and the grand draw.
In all 40 customers, comprising 10 winners in each of the three mini draws and the grand draw would win prizes, ranging from LED Television sets, Fridges, washing machines, Smart phones and Laptops, among others.
