2 In Police Grip For Allegedly Printing Fake Cedis
Kumasi, Sept 04, GNA - Two men suspected to be engaged in the printing of fake cedi notes, have been arrested and detained by the police in Kumasi.
Their names were given as Issah Dauda and Issah Osman.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists that they were caught at Adum with 14 bundles of fake 10 cedi notes.
Each of the bundles amounted to GH¢1,000.00.
She said the machine they had been using to print the counterfeit notes had been recovered.
The police, she added, had mounted a search to arrest one Mallam Abdul-Rahman Suleiman, their accomplice, believed to be hiding either in Techiman or Tamale.
Separately, the police in Nkawie have seized large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana and are holding four people.
They are Akwasi Nicholas, 32, Ama Werekowaa, 34, Abena Achiaa, 60, and Kwaku Asamoah, 67.
ASP Obeng said they were found with seven jute sacks and two black polythene bags full of the dried leaves together with two slabs and 22 wraps of the suspected psychoactive drug at Ahwerewa, a farming community in the Amansie West District.
The four are now assisting officers of the drug law enforcement unit in their investigation.
She said sample of the leaves had also been sent for laboratory examination, adding that, the suspects would soon be arraigned.
GNA
By Josephine Nyarkoh/Abigail Baka, GNA
