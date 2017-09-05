TOP STORIES
Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017 Nominees Unveiled
Organizers of Young Entrepreneur Awards have released the nominees for the maiden edition of the awards instituted to recognize and celebrate entrepreneurs below age 40.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Solomon Adjei; the Founding President of Youth Business Network stated that the awards will be held on Saturday October 18th in Accra.
Public voting which holds 30% of the winners’ selection decisions is ongoing now, and the general public is called upon to visit the website www.yeawards.com to vote for their favorite entrepreneurs.
Young Entrepreneur Awards is powered by the Youth Business Network, under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with support from National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Youth Authority (NYA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Plan (NEIP) and Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC).
Below is the full list of nominees and their companies;
Category: Female Celebrity Entrepreneur
Beverly Afaglo, Celebrity Hall
Deloris Frimpong Manso, Max Gringo
Tracey Boakye, Shakira Movie Productions
Martha Ankomah, Yaba Ghana Company Ltd
Anita Erskine, Anita Erskine Media
Category: MALE CELEBRITY ENTREPRENEUR
Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Nineteen57 By KOD
Kwame Nsiah Apau (Okyeame Kwame), Firm Bridges Communications
John Mensah Foli (Jay Foli), 2131
Joe Mettle, Reverb Studios
Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Santana), Kaya Tours
Merqury Quaye, Merqury Republic
Category: FEMALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR
Sarah Anderson, Sarah’s Salon
Gladys Agbenu, Alavanyo Pub
Talata Aguri, Akusoba Lodge
Category: MALE DISABILITY ENTREPRENEUR
Bernard Oduro Takyi, Omanbapa Group
Amos Nana Yaw Oduro, Oxford Academy
Ntim Twumasi Kwaku, Ntk Ventures
Agyei Andrews Eric, Pro-Damtal Entreprises
Charles Narh-Teye, DBL Enterprises
Category: FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR
Rebecca Donkor, Makeup Ghana
Mary Anane Awuku, April June Cleaners
Winifred Selby, Ghana Bamboo Bikes
Mabel Simpson, Msimps
Joyce Boadi Okyere, Stationery & Supplies
Abena B. Brigidi, Nimed Capital
Akua Obenewaa Donkor, Décor Craft
Category: MALE ENTREPRENEUR
Amankwaa Agyemang, Royal Tv
Richard Dugan, Mcottleys Holdings
Alain Gbeasor, Gesus Company Limited
Alex Adjei Bram, Hubtel
Richard Nunekpeku, Anyako Farms
Randy Osae Bediako, Kharis Media
Samuel Kofi Boateng, Ahwene Investments
Category: SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR
Jorge Appiah, Kumasi Hive
Nana Akua Afriyie Busia, Naab Foundation
Paul Semeh, Street Children Empowerment Foundation (Scef)
Nadia Nana Yaa Owusu, STA Africa (Saving The Arts In Africa)
Emmanuel Leslie Addae, Africa Internship Academy , Tedx Accra
Shemimah Dapilaa, The Shemimah Dapilaa foundation
Category: FEMALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR
Ruth Amoah, The Sweet Art Co.
Alberta Dosu, Mzbecky's Fashion
Patricia Asare, Gyenatua Later Money Lending
Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, Akbfashion
Ann Amenuvor, Play Portraits
Category: MALE STARTUP ENTREPRENEUR
Charis Joshua Debrah, Adepa Shoes
Adjei Boateng Christopher, Chris-Link Publications
Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide Ghana
Godfred Obeng Boateng, A1 Bread
Hermas Siberko, Rampa Farms
Category: FEMALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR
Freda Asiedua Otibu, Pheb Collections
Princess Anni, Rising Africa
Abigail Owusuwaa Gyamfi, Oga Golden Solution
Afua Asantewaa Ofosu, Asaa Ashers
Betty Sackey, Team Care Ghana
Category: MALE STUDENT ENTREPRENEUR
Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah, Ripples Interior
Felix Appiah Manu, Fam Studio Gh
Emmanuel Addo Bekoe, Kobby Webs Tech
Bright Aferi, Hill Bill Shoes
Emmanuel Anning, Nuels Incorporated
Category: YBN FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR
Henrietta Adjetey, Brande
Gladys Nyame, Glam Life Parlour
Felicia Mensah, CMH Spring-Forth Business
Josephine Jackson, Qualmark Co. Limited
Category: YBN MALE ENTREPRENEUR
Chef Elijah Amooh, Food For All Africa
Daniel Appiah, GS Logistics
Andrew Brebo, Switch Ghana
Sampson Djomor, Solid Rock
Zakiyu Tindalyn, Zit Media
Jeremiah Larte Lartey, ClassPee Market
Bansi Abubakar Abdul Hamid, Bansi Clothing
Category: SME FINANCIER
UBA
Omnibank
Beige Bank
Unibank
Premium Bank
Category: SME SUPPORT PLATFORMS
Biztrends, Ghone
Citi Business, Citi Fm
Joy Business, Joy Fm
Business Pitch, 3fm
Meet The Boss, Pulse.Com.Gh
