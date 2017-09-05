TOP STORIES
TMHCI to hold 4th edition of Experience Confab
THE Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) under the distinguished leadership of God’s end-time servant, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, will hold the fourth edition of the church’s annual Experience Confab in October.
The event comes off on the 9th -15th October; 2017.at the Maker’s House Chapel off Kwabenya Point One, Accra is on the theme: “Jesus, the Christ”.
Speaking at the media launch held at the church’s premises yesterday, the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr Boadi Nyamekye explained that the Experience Conference provides the platform for everyone both believers and unbelievers to come together to proclaim that the Jesus’s story is real and not fiction as some people want the world to believe.
He hinted that this year’s theme was carefully chosen to reflect the reality and supernatural nature of Jesus Christ and also to raise the debate about the Jesus’s story above ordinary human understanding.
According to Dr Boadi Nyamekye most Christians have failed to challenge the status-quo when it comes to defending their faith and the Christendom. Thus, he is urging all believers of the Jesus’s ministry to stand up for what they profess in.
The General Overseer of TMHCI, sadly bemoaned the growing hypocrisy of many Christians in the country. there are too many people with ‘two faces’ to this end it becomes very difficult for them to openly profess Jesus Christ and defend his principles. He reiterated.
Dr Boadi Nyamekye, has also appealed to the media to propagate the positive aspect of the Christendom to affirm the superiority of Jesus Christ as well as to water-down the notion that the Jesus’s is not real.
The Experience Conference 2017, he noted would be an evening of unique and uninterrupted flow of God’s presence under the inspirational leadership of distinguished men of honour like: Presiding Bishop of Global Revival Ministries, Rev Dr Robert Ampiah-Kwofie, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Church Dr Frank Ofosu Appiah as well as the host pastor.
