New Website Created To Deal With SHS placement
A new website for the Basic Education Certificate Examination self-placement process has been set up by the Ghana Education Service.
The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh.
This development follows the reports of challenges encountered by BECE candidates who have been trying, since September 1, to secure their placement via the Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS).
Some persons who sought to access the previous website were met with error notices after several attempts.
The government, itself, admitted to challenges in the process noting that its servers were overwhelmed.
A Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-Tertiary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, noted that the government was collaborating with some service providers and providing some back-ups as a solution.
The issues CSSPS began when the GES announced an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.
The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online and select an option available during a window that will end on today [Tuesday, September 5].
These challenges have led some parents to express fears that their wards may miss the deadline but Dr. Adutwum assured that no candidate would be cut off by the deadline.
“…So parents should not panic. What we are saying is that, we will give you the opportunity; at the end of the two days, if your child is not enrolled we are not going to cut them off. We will work with you, we are monitoring the situation” he said at a press conference on Monday.
