Massive Protest Looms Over Gaps Created By Governing Councils

CitiFMonline
2 hours ago | General News

The 2015/2016 batch of graduates of the country’s technical universities will today hit the streets of Accra to protest against government’s failure to constitute the governing councils of the various Technical Universities.

They will be marching from the Obra spot in Accra to the Old Accra Hearts of Oak Park before presenting a petition to the Ministry of Education.

According to them, the non-existence of the councils has affected their graduation and issuance of certificates from the various institutions an action they say is affecting them negatively.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the protestors, Kumah Alfred Brown highlighted the delay saying, “we are in the month of September and these councils have not yet been reconstituted to enable our management to graduate us and reward us with our certificates.”

He noted further that the transcripts they even possess are provisional and are yet to be certified.

“We cannot apply for jobs because we don't have certificates. We also cannot apply for admissions to upgrade ourselves in terms of education,” Kumah Alfred Brown lamented.

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS), also upset with the situation, has declared a nationwide boycott of lectures in all technical universities and polytechnics.

“It is obvious that, government is not interested in the welfare of Technical University and Polytechnic students. The absence of the governing councils which significantly hampers the smooth operations of technical universities is enough evidence to prove our case of government’s disinterest in technical education,” the group said in a statement.

General News

