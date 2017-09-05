TOP STORIES
Anyone who wants to move this WORLD, should only move by him/herselfBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
ECG Network In Sefwi Bekwai To See Improvement
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Western Region, has completed the first phase of the distribution network improvement project in Sefwi Bekwai.
The first phase which involved the injection of two (2no) 200kVA transformers and improvement in the LV network focused on Bekwai Zongo.
Sefwi Bekwai is one of the revenue centres in the Sefwi Wiawso District of ECG. The community benefited from the rural electrification project in 1982, and since then has not seen any major network improvement and extension to meet the increasing demand for electricity supply.
Over the years, the community has seen a lot of infrastructural development, and numerous commercial activities.
Unfortunately, Bekwai Zongo, which is the commercial hub of Sefwi Bekwai has been served by just a 100kVA and 200kVA transformers and the network in that area has been prone to illegal interconnections.
There was therefore the need to improve the electricity supply system in the area to meet the power needs (suppressed load) of the people.
The Regional General Manager, Ing. Jacqueline Ofori-Atta, noted that the project will ensure safe and reliable electricity supply to customers in the area.
She disclosed that the Bekwai project was one of several ongoing projects to improve reliability of power in the distribution network in the Western Region.
The project cost about GH¢508,323.46 with an installation component of GH¢56,873.70.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News